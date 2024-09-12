Top remodeling ideas for small bathrooms--from the Paso Robles remodeling expert

Bathrooms and storage space are two of the top-selling features when buyers are looking for a new home. Post this

Bathrooms and storage space are two of the top-selling features when buyers are looking for a new home. But, don't wait until it's time to sell to get a beautiful bathroom. By working closely with clients, the Paso Robles bathroom remodel experts can take an idea and make it real.

Remodeling a small bathroom has special considerations and requirements. Because of the privacy factor, knocking out a wall isn't always the best answer for a bathroom, so creative solutions are needed. Plumbing and electrical wiring need as much special attention as does the final, luxurious bathroom.

The Central Pacific Construction team takes pride in being the top residential and commercial contracting company in San Luis Obispo and looks forward to new and challenging projects. The company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Bathroom remodeling for Paso Robles and nearby communities is just one area of expertise for the Central Pacific Construction team. Central Pacific Construction has been providing residential and commercial construction and remodeling since 1997. The team has a reputation for bold, stylish designs, strong attention to detail, and a meticulous work ethic.

Central Pacific Construction, LLC

440 Via Del Salinas

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 471-4749

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, [email protected]

SOURCE Central Pacific Construction