Top remodeling ideas for small bathrooms--from the Paso Robles remodeling expert

Transform your small bathroom into a stylish, functional space with clever design strategies. Frank Cueva, owner of Central Pacific Construction and a bathroom remodeling expert in Paso Robles, shares top tips for maximizing space and efficiency.
PASO ROBLES, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Remodeling a small bathroom can be a daunting task due to space constraints and the need for functionality. However, with clever design strategies and a bit of creativity, you can transform your compact bathroom into a stylish and efficient space. Frank Cueva, owner of Central Pacific Construction, a Paso Robles leader in bathroom remodeling, has some tips to make that tiny bathroom more spacious.
- Recessed shelving, built into the walls is ideal for storing toiletries and essentials within reach while maintaining a streamlined look. Popular spaces for recessed shelves include above the toilet and on unused walls.
- Wall-mounted and space-saving fixtures take up less floor space, making the bathroom feel larger.
- Replace traditional swing doors with sliding or pocket doors. These doors save space and add a contemporary touch to your bathroom.
- Using neutral colors such as whites, creams, and pastels can make a small bathroom feel spacious and airy. These colors reflect light, enhancing the sense of openness. Introduce subtle accent colors through accessories or a single feature wall to add personality without overwhelming the space.
- Mirrors are a necessity in bathrooms, but they don't always make a room look larger. The wrong placement or size can make a room look more cluttered. Options such as installing two round or oval mirrors instead of one large mirror can be more effective.
- Consider a wet room layout where the shower area merges seamlessly with the rest of the bathroom. This approach can open up the space and is especially effective in small bathrooms.
- Maximize natural light by keeping windows unobstructed or using sheer curtains or blinds that allow light through while maintaining privacy. Add a greenhouse window with plants to create a visual connection to the outside.
- Installing lighting in the bathroom that minimizes glare while eliminating shadows adds a sense of spaciousness.
Bathrooms and storage space are two of the top-selling features when buyers are looking for a new home. But, don't wait until it's time to sell to get a beautiful bathroom. By working closely with clients, the Paso Robles bathroom remodel experts can take an idea and make it real.
Remodeling a small bathroom has special considerations and requirements. Because of the privacy factor, knocking out a wall isn't always the best answer for a bathroom, so creative solutions are needed. Plumbing and electrical wiring need as much special attention as does the final, luxurious bathroom.
The Central Pacific Construction team takes pride in being the top residential and commercial contracting company in San Luis Obispo and looks forward to new and challenging projects. The company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.
Bathroom remodeling for Paso Robles and nearby communities is just one area of expertise for the Central Pacific Construction team. Central Pacific Construction has been providing residential and commercial construction and remodeling since 1997. The team has a reputation for bold, stylish designs, strong attention to detail, and a meticulous work ethic.
