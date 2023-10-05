Top Reno, NV, Plastic Surgeon Dr. Erez Dayan Opens EMET Medical Wellness Clinic: A Holistic Approach to Health

World-renowned cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Erez Dayan of Avance Plastic Surgery Institute announces the opening of his new advanced wellness center, EMET Medical Wellness, located at 5588 Longley Lane, Suite B, in Reno/Tahoe, Nevada.
RENO, Nev., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Erez Dayan, a leading authority in the field of regenerative medicine and plastic surgery, is excited to introduce a new and comprehensive range of services that address the unique needs of each patient. He is proud to share the grand opening of EMET Medical Wellness, a state-of-the-art center that aims to revolutionize the way health and wellness is approached, by helping patients walk the path of self-care and improved quality of life. Headed up by Dr. Dayan, who is a Harvard-educated and fellowship-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon, EMET Medical Wellness provides treatment, therapeutic protocols and wellness plans tailored completely to individual unique needs, backed by expert knowledge and cutting-edge science. Medical weight loss, PRP injections, IV drip therapy and hyperbaric therapy are just a few of the ways the team at EMET Medical Wellness can work to support wellness goals. Dr. Dayan believes that true wellness encompasses more than just physical appearance and that a deeper sense of well-being can be achieved through a personalized approach to healthcare. The EMET Medical Wellness team has curated the best available treatments and technology to promote wellness from all over the country and abroad over the past 4 years. They are excited to introduce this top wellness center offering, not previously available in Nevada.
At EMET Medical Wellness, the highly credentialed care team works closely with patients, taking into consideration various lifestyle, health, and wellness factors to tailor unique care plans. By understanding the specific needs of the body and mind, the team can develop wellness protocols and therapeutic plans that promote whole-body health and improved quality of life. Dr. Dayan's goal is to provide personalized attention that addresses the root causes of health issues, rather than merely treating the symptoms, to achieve long-lasting results that go beyond temporary fixes. For those seeking a comprehensive approach to health and wellness, EMET Medical Wellness is the ultimate destination. Patients can experience the peace of mind that comes with knowing their expert care team is dedicated to helping them meet individualized health goals to attain whole-body wellness.
"Our mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health and experience true vitality and help our patients lead happier, more fulfilling lives," says Dr. Erez Dayan.
More about Dr. Erez Dayan:
Dr. Erez Dayan completed his training at the elite Harvard Plastic Surgery program before earning a fellowship in aesthetic surgery at the world-class Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. Dr. Dayan provides comprehensive aesthetic treatments for the face, breast and body, as well as reconstructive surgery. At his practice Avance Plastic Surgery Institute, which is located at located at 5588 Longley Lane, Suite B, in Reno/Tahoe, Nevada, Dr. Dayan offers cutting-edge technology, surgical procedures and a full range of aesthetic facial and body treatments. To learn more about EMET Medical Wellness and schedule a consultation, please call 775.799.EMET(3638) or visit http://www.emetwell.com.
