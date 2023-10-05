Top Reno, NV, Plastic Surgeon Dr. Erez Dayan Opens EMET Medical Wellness Clinic: A Holistic Approach to Health

World-renowned cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Erez Dayan of Avance Plastic Surgery Institute announces the opening of his new advanced wellness center, EMET Medical Wellness, located at 5588 Longley Lane, Suite B, in Reno/Tahoe, Nevada.

RENO, Nev., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Erez Dayan, a leading authority in the field of regenerative medicine and plastic surgery, is excited to introduce a new and comprehensive range of services that address the unique needs of each patient. He is proud to share the grand opening of EMET Medical Wellness, a state-of-the-art center that aims to revolutionize the way health and wellness is approached, by helping patients walk the path of self-care and improved quality of life. Headed up by Dr. Dayan, who is a Harvard-educated and fellowship-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon, EMET Medical Wellness provides treatment, therapeutic protocols and wellness plans tailored completely to individual unique needs, backed by expert knowledge and cutting-edge science. Medical weight loss, PRP injections, IV drip therapy and hyperbaric therapy are just a few of the ways the team at EMET Medical Wellness can work to support wellness goals. Dr. Dayan believes that true wellness encompasses more than just physical appearance and that a deeper sense of well-being can be achieved through a personalized approach to healthcare. The EMET Medical Wellness team has curated the best available treatments and technology to promote wellness from all over the country and abroad over the past 4 years. They are excited to introduce this top wellness center offering, not previously available in Nevada.