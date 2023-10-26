Top Reno/Tahoe, NV, Plastic Surgeon Dr. Erez Dayan Earns Gold Award in Sierra Nevada Magazine's 2023 Best of Edition

Dr. Erez Dayan's unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to his craft has propelled him to the forefront of his field, earning him this well-deserved recognition as a renowned cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon.

RENO, Nev., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a passion for helping individuals achieve their aesthetic goals, Dr. Erez Dayan combines his extensive knowledge, artistic eye, and advanced surgical techniques to deliver exceptional results at his clinic Avance Plastic Surgery Institute in Reno, NV. His commitment to results, patient satisfaction, and safety has earned him a reputation as one of the top plastic surgeons in the region. Sierra Nevada Magazine, the leading publication celebrating the vibrant communities of Reno, Lake Tahoe, and Carson City, NV, asked readers to vote to recognize and honor the exceptional contributions of local businesses, service providers and restaurants that have made a significant impact on the community. As a result, Dr. Erez Dayan has emerged as the recipient of the prestigious Gold Award in the beauty and fitness category in the Best of Sierra Nevada edition for 2023. As a top plastic surgeon, Dr. Dayan has transformed the lives of countless individuals, helping them enhance their natural beauty and regain their self-confidence. With his innovative techniques and personalized approach, he has become a trusted name in the field, attracting patients from across the Sierra Nevada region and beyond.