Top Reno/Tahoe, NV, Plastic Surgeon Dr. Erez Dayan Earns Gold Award in Sierra Nevada Magazine's 2023 Best of Edition

RENO, Nev., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a passion for helping individuals achieve their aesthetic goals, Dr. Erez Dayan combines his extensive knowledge, artistic eye, and advanced surgical techniques to deliver exceptional results at his clinic Avance Plastic Surgery Institute in Reno, NV. His commitment to results, patient satisfaction, and safety has earned him a reputation as one of the top plastic surgeons in the region. Sierra Nevada Magazine, the leading publication celebrating the vibrant communities of Reno, Lake Tahoe, and Carson City, NV, asked readers to vote to recognize and honor the exceptional contributions of local businesses, service providers and restaurants that have made a significant impact on the community. As a result, Dr. Erez Dayan has emerged as the recipient of the prestigious Gold Award in the beauty and fitness category in the Best of Sierra Nevada edition for 2023. As a top plastic surgeon, Dr. Dayan has transformed the lives of countless individuals, helping them enhance their natural beauty and regain their self-confidence. With his innovative techniques and personalized approach, he has become a trusted name in the field, attracting patients from across the Sierra Nevada region and beyond.
"I am truly honored to receive the Gold Award in the 2023 Best of Sierra Nevada edition. It is a testament to the hard work and passion that my team and I put into providing exceptional care and transformative results for our patients," says Dr. Erez Dayan.
Dr. Erez Dayan completed his training at the elite Harvard Plastic Surgery program before earning a fellowship in aesthetic surgery at the world-class Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. Dr. Dayan provides comprehensive aesthetic treatments for the face, breast and body, as well as reconstructive surgery. At his practice Avance Plastic Surgery Institute, which is located at located at 5588 Longley Lane in Reno, Nevada, Dr. Dayan offers cutting-edge technology, surgical procedures and a full range of aesthetic facial and body treatments. He also is medical director of EMET Medical Wellness, providing treatment, therapeutic protocols and wellness plans tailored completely to individual unique needs, backed by expert knowledge and cutting-edge science. To learn more about Avance Plastic Surgery Institute call 775-800-4444 or visit http://www.avanceplasticsurgery.com. For EMET Medical Wellness, please call 775.799.EMET(3638) or visit http://www.emetwell.com.
