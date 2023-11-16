Top Retail Influencers for 2024 to be Announced at The RETHINK Retail GALA

The 4th Annual Top Retail Influencer (TRI) Awards ceremony will be held during RETHINK Retail's GALA presented by Cognizant in New York City on January 15th

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RETHINK Retail—the world's leading authority in retail coverage and insights, –will award its 2024 Class of Top Retail Influencers at the RETHINK Retail Gala on January 15th, 2024 in New York City.

RETHINK Retail's Top Retail Influencers is an annual recognition of the most influential voices in the retail industry. Conducted in partnership with Microsoft, the Top Retail Influencer award pays tribute to industry experts, academics, analysts, association leaders and media members who are at the forefront of retail industry thought leadership.

By receiving this honor, the awardees are welcomed into the Top Retail Influencer community– connecting them to the sister community of Global Retail Leaders, a collective of executives at the world's leading retail companies and brands who guide the current state and future trajectory of the retail landscape.

With over 400 nominations, evaluations for the 2024 class are currently underway to determine next year's eligibility—of which only a subset will be inducted after a rigorous selection process by RETHINK Retail's team, advisors and selection committees. To commemorate their influence in this industry, awardees will receive the honorary badge to display on their website and social media profiles.

"We are excited to honor this year's exceptional individuals who are driving innovation and transformation in the retail sector," said Julia Hare, co-founder of RETHINK Retail. "Their insights and contributions are shaping the future of retail, and we are delighted to recognize their achievements."

As a current Top Retail Influencer for 2023, the Managing Partner for EY Thomas Harms said, "As a proud member of the Top Retail Influencer community, I've nominated select individuals for 2024, as I've experienced firsthand how membership provides new peer connections, private events, speaking opportunities, consulting and other benefits. I love it, and I am sure the new members will benefit from it as well."

The official Top Retail Influencer list of 2024 will be announced on January 11th, 2024. Sign up here to be notified once the list is LIVE.

For more information about the RETHINK Retail GALA, visit https://rethink.industries/events/rethink-retail-gala-2024/. Executives at retailers and brands may apply for a ticket. For sponsorship opportunities, contact us using this form at https://rethink.industries/nrf-2024-media-packages/#contact.

Media Contact

Julia Hare, RETHINK Retail, 1 4077823371, [email protected], https://rethink.industries/

SOURCE RETHINK Retail