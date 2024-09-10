Top San Diego, CA, Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. John Hilinski Announces the Grand Opening of his New Clinic and Surgery Center in San Diego

Dr. John Hilinski, a renowned facial plastic surgeon, is thrilled to announce the opening of his new clinic, located at 11199 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 202 in San Diego, CA.
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A renowned expert in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. John Hilinski, is proud to announce the opening of his new facial plastic surgery clinic and surgery center in San Diego. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the practice, which has built a reputation for excellence at its original location in San Diego, California. The new office is conveniently located in Sorrento Valley, just minutes away from the surrounding communities of La Jolla, Del Mar, and Carmel Valley. Sorrento Valley, also known as SOVA, is situated at the merge of the I-5 and 805 freeways, making it easily accessible from nearly all areas of San Diego. The new facility houses both the clinic and surgery center under one roof. The spacious lobby is beautifully arranged and detailed to provide a high-end aesthetic experience for patients seeking facial plastic surgery. Every aspect of the office, from the reception area to the business office and consultation rooms, has been thoughtfully designed with the patient's experience in mind. On the day of surgery, patients will benefit from the convenience of having their chosen procedure performed in the state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center. Dr. Hilinski's surgery center is accredited by Quad-A, indicating it has passed the highest national standards for patient safety in the operating room. This accreditation also means that the surgery center is equipped with the most advanced medical and surgical equipment, ensuring the safest and most comfortable experience for patients seeking cosmetic facial surgery in and around San Diego.
Dr. John Hilinski's dedication to delivering natural-looking outcomes, combined with a personalized approach, has garnered a loyal patient base. His commitment to patient satisfaction and individualized attention has made him a top choice for those seeking facial plastic surgery. Dr. Hilinski offers a comprehensive suite of facial cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including deep plane facelifts, necklifts, browlifts, lip lifts, eyelid lifts, ear pinning, rhinoplasty and non-surgical treatments. Each procedure is performed with a focus on cutting-edge techniques and exceptional patient care. Dr. Hilinski continues to set the standard for excellence in facial plastic surgery by providing the most advanced and effective treatments available.
"I look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding results and helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals. The majority of my patients live in this region of San Diego or travel from Los Angeles and Orange County, so the new location simply made sense," says Dr. John Hilinski.
More about Dr. John Hilinski:
Dr. John Hilinski is a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon who attended Harvard Medical School. After graduation, he completed a general surgery internship followed by a Head and Neck Surgery residency at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Medical Center. Throughout his residency, Dr. Hilinski focused his efforts exclusively on surgery of the face and neck. Such specialty training and experience provided him with an unparalleled foundation to become a facial plastic surgeon. Dr. Hilinski was chosen for a prestigious Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery fellowship sponsored by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He completed his fellowship in Chicago, Illinois, under the direction of internationally renowned facial plastic surgeon Dean M. Toriumi, M.D. In conjunction with his training, Dr. Hilinski served as a Clinical Instructor in the Division of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Illinois, Chicago College of Medicine. During his fellowship, Dr. Hilinski learned the latest advancements in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, encompassing all aspects of cosmetic facial enhancement. In addition, he is a member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery as well as the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. Dr. Hilinski has also published numerous journal articles and book chapters on a variety of topics in facial plastic surgery. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. John Hilinski, please call 619-296-3223 or visit http://www.drhilinski.com.
