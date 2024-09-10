Top San Diego, CA, Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. John Hilinski Announces the Grand Opening of his New Clinic and Surgery Center in San Diego

Dr. John Hilinski, a renowned facial plastic surgeon, is thrilled to announce the opening of his new clinic, located at 11199 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 202 in San Diego, CA.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A renowned expert in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. John Hilinski, is proud to announce the opening of his new facial plastic surgery clinic and surgery center in San Diego. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the practice, which has built a reputation for excellence at its original location in San Diego, California. The new office is conveniently located in Sorrento Valley, just minutes away from the surrounding communities of La Jolla, Del Mar, and Carmel Valley. Sorrento Valley, also known as SOVA, is situated at the merge of the I-5 and 805 freeways, making it easily accessible from nearly all areas of San Diego. The new facility houses both the clinic and surgery center under one roof. The spacious lobby is beautifully arranged and detailed to provide a high-end aesthetic experience for patients seeking facial plastic surgery. Every aspect of the office, from the reception area to the business office and consultation rooms, has been thoughtfully designed with the patient's experience in mind. On the day of surgery, patients will benefit from the convenience of having their chosen procedure performed in the state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center. Dr. Hilinski's surgery center is accredited by Quad-A, indicating it has passed the highest national standards for patient safety in the operating room. This accreditation also means that the surgery center is equipped with the most advanced medical and surgical equipment, ensuring the safest and most comfortable experience for patients seeking cosmetic facial surgery in and around San Diego.