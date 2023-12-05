Top Shawnee, KS, Dental Practice, Capstone Dentistry, is Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

The well-respected family dental practice provides patients with exceptional service in a relaxing atmosphere. Whether patients are stepping in for a routine check-up, considering a cosmetic dental procedure, or seeking specialized oral health care, Capstone Dentistry's comprehensive suite of services ensures that all dental needs are met under one roof.

SHAWNEE, Kan., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the combined expertise of Dr. Bhavin "Bob" Parbhu and Dr. Arti Parbhu, Capstone Dentistry transcends traditional dentistry. This clinic has been selected for this prestigious recognition as a result of the large number of five-star ratings and superior online reviews it has earned. Find Local Doctors provides a trusted online directory, helping patients easily locate qualified and reputable physicians and dentists in their area. The dentists and dental support staff at Capstone Dentistry are devoted to restoring and enhancing the beauty of smiles of all ages using conservative, leading-edge procedures that will result in beautiful, long-lasting results. The team offers services ranging from preventive care, emergency care, restorative and cosmetic dentistry. The mission as a dental team is to serve patients through excellence, with a gentle touch, in a stress-free environment at a state-of-the-art clinic. Whether patients require a dental cleaning or periodontal disease treatment, Capstone Dentistry understands that all patients are individuals; each with his or her own needs and concerns. Each service they provide is performed with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that every patient receives optimal results. The clinic's advanced technology and cutting-edge treatments help patients of all ages attain healthy, balanced and beautiful smiles. The practice believes dental care should be accessible to everyone, and for those without insurance, they offer dental membership plan options.