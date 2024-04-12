Top Shawnee, KS, Dental Practice, Capstone Dentistry, is Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Capstone Dentistry, led by Dr. Bhavin "Bob" Parbhu and Dr. Arti Parbhu, has been recognized as a Top Patient Rated Dentist for 2024. This prestigious accolade is a testament to the clinic's commitment to excellence and patient satisfaction.

SHAWNEE, Kan., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Capstone Dentistry, they strive to provide the highest quality care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Capstone Dentistry has earned this esteemed recognition due to its outstanding five-star ratings and glowing online reviews. The comprehensive family dental clinic is known for its wide range of services, including preventive care, emergency dental care, restorative and cosmetic dentistry. Find Local Doctors provides a trusted online directory, helping patients easily locate qualified and reputable physicians and dentists in their area. The dentists and dental support staff at Capstone Dentistry are devoted to restoring and enhancing the beauty of smiles of all ages using conservative, leading-edge procedures that will result in beautiful, long-lasting results. The team's mission is to serve patients with excellence, using the latest techniques and technology to achieve beautiful, long-lasting results. Each patient is treated as an individual, with unique needs and concerns, and services are tailored to meet their specific requirements. Capstone Dentistry's state-of-the-art clinic and dedicated team of dental professionals ensure that every patient receives the highest standard of care. The practice makes receiving quality dental care accessible to all by providing convenient appointment options and offering dental membership plans for those without insurance.