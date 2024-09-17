Top Shawnee, KS, Family Dental Practice, Capstone Dentistry, Celebrates One Year of Excellence in Family Dental Care

"We are thrilled to celebrate our one-year anniversary and grateful for the trust and support of our patients," says Dr. Arti Parbhu. Post this

Their routine care is aimed at maintaining oral health and preventing dental issues, and in the realm of restorative dentistry, Capstone Dentistry provides fillings, crowns, bridges and dentures to restore both the function and appearance of damaged or missing teeth. Their cosmetic dentistry services, such as teeth whitening, veneers and bonding, are designed to enhance the aesthetics of patients' smiles, and orthodontic services help correct misaligned teeth and improve bite function. Additionally, their oral surgery services, including tooth extractions and dental implants, are performed with precision.

Capstone Dentistry strives to make quality dental care available to all by providing convenient appointment options and offering dental membership plans for those without insurance. This commitment to accessibility and patient-centered care has been a cornerstone of the clinic's success over the past year.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our one-year anniversary and grateful for the trust and support of our patients," says Dr. Arti Parbhu.

Located in the heart of Shawnee, Capstone Dentistry represents more than just a dental clinic; it's a legacy of passion and dedication. Led by husband and wife team, Dr. Bhavin "Bob" Parbhu and Dr. Arti Parbhu, this establishment thrives on a foundation built on trust, advanced technological proficiency and a genuine commitment to patient well-being. After completing his undergraduate education at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Dr. Bhavin Parbhu (Dr. Bob) went on to also earn his DDS from UMKC.

He expanded his skills after dental school by completing multiple CE courses in comprehensive treatment planning along with placing and restoring dental implants and dental surgery. Dr. Arti Parbhu, originally from Georgia, moved to Kansas City after getting married to Dr. Bob. Dr. Arti completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Georgia and earned her dental degree from the Dental College of Georgia in Augusta, GA.

She went on to practice in private practice in Atlanta, Georgia, before moving to KC. Dr. Arti specializes in diagnosing, preventing, and treating diseases and conditions associated with overall dental and oral health. Capstone Dentistry is located at 17214 Midland Drive in Shawnee, Kansas. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 913-396-4800 or visit http://www.capstonedentistry.com.

