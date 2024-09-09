Top Small Business Finalists to Compete for the $20K Grand Prize in SCORE Des Moines Pitch Competition

Standout small business owners advancing to the final round of SCORE's 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition in Des Moines will compete for up to $20,000 in grand prize money and national exposure on September 12 at the Hotel Fort Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Standout small business owners who are advancing to the final round of SCORE's 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition in Des Moines will compete to win up $20,000 in grand prize money and gain national exposure to support their ventures. The finalists will present their compelling pitches before a panel of industry experts at the live pitch event on September 12, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Hotel Fort Des Moines in Des Moines.

The Des Moines event marks the second out of five total anniversary competitions. SCORE is celebrating its 60th anniversary by hosting a pitch competition nationwide – helping even more small businesses through free mentorship, resources and potential funding.

SEPT 12: SCORE 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition in Des Moines

WHAT: Ten small business finalists will deliver their best pitches – LIVE – for a chance to win a $20,000 grand prize in SCORE's 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition in Des Moines , one of the host cities of the nationwide event. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders while celebrating six decades of SCORE's impact on small business success.

ADMISSION: The event is free to the public with registration. To attend, register here.

MEDIA: For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, and to RSVP for in-person event coverage, contact [email protected]

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at http://www.score.org. Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Media Contact

Maria Coder, SCORE, 954-379-2115, [email protected], https://www.score.org/

SOURCE SCORE