Top Small Business Finalists to Compete for the $20K Grand Prize in SCORE Philadelphia Pitch Competition

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Standout small business owners who are advancing to the final round of SCORE's 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition in Philadelphia will compete to win up to $20,000 in grand prize money and gain national exposure to support their ventures. The finalists will present their compelling pitches before a panel of industry experts at the live pitch event on Aug. 28, 2024, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia event kicks off a series of in-person and virtual small business pitch competitions across the country. These pitch events offer small business owners, from all backgrounds and industries, the opportunity to gain valuable national exposure, expert feedback, and secure funding in action-packed presentations.

AUGUST 28: SCORE 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition in Philadelphia

WHAT: Ten small business finalists will deliver their best pitches – LIVE – for a chance to win $20,000 in SCORE's 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition in Philadelphia , one of the host cities of the nationwide event. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders while celebrating six decades of SCORE's impact on small business success.

WHO: SCORE's 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition in Philadelphia for U.S. small business owners is hosted by SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, business mentors.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 28, 2024 , at 2:00 - 7:00 PM EDT ; view event schedule here.

WHERE: St. Joseph's University - Mandeville Hall, 5600 City Avenue, Merion Station, PA 19131

WHY: This event celebrates SCORE's 60 years of empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs across the nation. The competition is an avenue for small business owners to showcase their presentation and selling skills, get funding and national exposure, and gain valuable knowledge and mentorship—all at no cost.

ADMISSION: The event is free to the public with registration. To attend, register here.

MEDIA: For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, and to RSVP for in-person event coverage, contact [email protected].

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. In celebration of its 60-year legacy of mentorship, SCORE is hosting a nationwide pitch competition in four host cities—Philadelphia, Des Moines, Los Angeles and Houston— as well as a national virtual contest for entrepreneurs.

