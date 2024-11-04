Top Sports & Recreation Litigation Team Joins Scale LLP

Kristin Bohm and Josefin Nilsson join Scale LLP in Northern California, bolstering the firm's growing litigation practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scale LLP announced today that Kristin Bohm is joining the firm as a Partner in its Northern California litigation practice. Bohm is joined by paralegal Josefin Nilsson, both formerly with Duane Morris.

Bohm brings an extensive defense-side litigation practice in the sports, recreation and outdoor activity industries, representing major ski resort operators, equipment manufacturers, retailers, venues and trade groups, in complex litigation, labor & employment and coverage matters. She also counsels well-known snow, water and outdoor gear and hospitality brands on risk management and avoidance, in addition to insurance issues.

"I am thrilled to be joining Scale alongside such a talented group of like-minded entrepreneurial attorneys," Bohm said. "Scale provides me with the opportunity to serve my ski and hospitality industry clients with flexibility to develop practical solutions to their complex litigation needs."

"We are very excited to welcome Kristin to Scale," says Managing Partner David Reidy. "She is a skilled litigator and a true trial lawyer who adds even more strength to our growing litigation practice. Kristin brings a high-quality practice and collaborative spirit to Scale – she is a perfect fit for what we are building as a firm. We couldn't be happier to support Kristin and her team as they grow this incredible practice."

