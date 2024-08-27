Top Step Announces CollabCenter: Revolutionizing Client Collaboration for NetSuite OpenAir Users

"CollabCenter is a game-changer that reflects our deep understanding of our client's needs". Post this

"Through our extensive experience of over sixteen years working with clients, Top Step has consistently recognized a significant gap in client collaboration capabilities within NetSuite OpenAir," said Ronn Breaux, CEO of Top Step. "In partnership with Addolution, we developed CollabCenter — a purpose-built solution that transforms the way organizations collaborate with their clients. CollabCenter is a game-changer that reflects our deep understanding of our clients' needs and our unwavering commitment to their success and to the success of NetSuite OpenAir as a leading PSA."

Key features of CollabCenter include:

Seamless OpenAir integration Customizable dashboards for instant project health overview Interactive Gantt charts with real-time updates Centralized communication through a dedicated message board Document repository for easy file sharing and access Comprehensive RAID tracking and management Collaborative whiteboard for brainstorming and problem-solving AI Assistant for quick insights and recommendations

CollabCenter is particularly suited for organizations with mature project management processes, managing mid to large-sized projects that require close client collaboration. By providing a centralized platform for project-related communication and collaboration, CollabCenter eliminates silos, reduces manual processes, and allows project teams to focus on delivering exceptional results.

"CollabCenter represents a significant leap forward in project management and client collaboration for NetSuite OpenAir users," added Breaux. "We're excited to see how this tool will help our clients build stronger relationships with their customers, improve project outcomes, and drive business growth."

For more information about CollabCenter or to schedule a demo, visit https://topstepllc.com/collabcenter/.

About Top Step:

Top Step is a leader in optimizing business efficiency for Professional Services operations, dedicated to helping clients achieve their profitability goals while focusing on business growth. With extensive expertise in professional services business operations, professional services automation (PSA), and project management, Top Step has proudly served over 450 global organizations. Its commitment to excellence has earned recognition as "Best of the Best" by SPI Research and Oracle NetSuite for Exceptional OpenAir Product Expertise. Visit www.topstepllc.com to explore how Top Step can elevate your operational excellence.

About Addolution:

Addolution, a Top Step partner, revolutionizes NetSuite OpenAir with 16+ years of expertise. Leveraging NetSuite OpenAir's extensible architecture, Addolution develops powerful add-ons like CollabCenter to maximize PSA value. Through innovation and partnership, Addolution delivers transformative solutions benefiting NetSuite OpenAir users and the surrounding ecosystem. To learn more visit https://addolution.com/home.

Media Contact

Kristen, MacMillan, 1 504-233-0056, [email protected], topstepllc.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Top Step