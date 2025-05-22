Top Step Launches Comprehensive NetSuite Consulting Services for Professional Services Organizations

Industry leader expands offerings to provide end-to-end NetSuite and SuiteProjects Pro expertise for Professional Services Organizations
METAIRIE, La., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top Step, a recognized leader in Professional Services Automation with over 16 years of expertise in SuiteProjects Pro (formerly OpenAir), today announced the launch of its dedicated NetSuite Consulting Services. This strategic expansion formalizes Top Step's deep NetSuite implementation and optimization capabilities, providing Professional Services Organizations (PSOs) with a single trusted partner for their complete NetSuite ecosystem.
The new service offering builds upon Top Step's proven track record of helping more than 400 Professional Services Organizations optimize their operations, extending their existing SuiteProjects Pro expertise to deliver comprehensive support across the entire NetSuite platform.
"For years, we've been helping our clients optimize NetSuite financial modules and create seamless integrations with SuiteProjects Pro as part of our engagements," said Ronn Breaux, CEO at Top Step. "Formalizing our NetSuite Consulting practice is a natural evolution that allows us to leverage our deep industry knowledge and technical expertise to help Professional Services Organizations maximize their entire NetSuite investment."
Top Step's NetSuite Consulting Services provides specialized expertise in five key areas:
- PS Business Process Optimization - Enhancing project lifecycle management, resource planning, and automating project tasks
- Analytics & Reporting Excellence - Implementing advanced SuiteAnalytics reporting and cross-system reporting
- NetSuite Support & Optimization - Delivering technical support, custom scripting, and system performance improvements
- Integration Management - Optimizing SuiteProjects Pro and NetSuite integration and connecting third-party systems
- Data Migration & Management - Facilitating seamless transitions from legacy systems to NetSuite
The new offering addresses the growing need among Professional Services Organizations for specialized NetSuite expertise that understands the unique requirements of professional services delivery. As a "one-stop shop," Top Step eliminates the need for PSOs to coordinate between multiple vendors, providing unified support across both SuiteProjects Pro and NetSuite environments.
"Professional Services Organizations face unique challenges in optimizing their technology ecosystem to support project delivery, resource management, and financial operations," continued Ronn Breaux. "Our expanded NetSuite Consulting Services allow us to help these organizations create truly integrated workflows that connect project execution with financial management, dramatically improving operational efficiency and profitability."
Top Step's NetSuite Consulting Services are available immediately through both project-based consulting engagements and their popular OnDemand service model, which provides ongoing support and optimization through a dedicated team familiar with the client's business.
"Leading our NetSuite Consulting practice is Jimmy Morales, who serves as Practice Director for SuiteProjects Pro and NetSuite implementations," added Breaux. "Jimmy holds a NetSuite Administration Certification and brings extensive experience in optimizing the complete NetSuite ecosystem for Professional Services Organizations."
About Top Step Consulting
Top Step Consulting is a leading provider of Professional Services Automation solutions, specializing in SuiteProjects Pro (formerly OpenAir) and NetSuite services. With a proven track record of helping over 400 Professional Services Organizations enhance their operations, Top Step delivers industry-specific expertise, certified professionals, and customized solutions designed to improve efficiency, visibility, and profitability. Visit topstepllc.com to learn more.
