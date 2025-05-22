Top Step Launches Comprehensive NetSuite Consulting Services for Professional Services Organizations

NetSuite Consulting practice is a natural evolution to leverage our deep expertise to help PSOs maximize their entire NetSuite investment. Post this

"For years, we've been helping our clients optimize NetSuite financial modules and create seamless integrations with SuiteProjects Pro as part of our engagements," said Ronn Breaux, CEO at Top Step. "Formalizing our NetSuite Consulting practice is a natural evolution that allows us to leverage our deep industry knowledge and technical expertise to help Professional Services Organizations maximize their entire NetSuite investment."

Top Step's NetSuite Consulting Services provides specialized expertise in five key areas:

PS Business Process Optimization - Enhancing project lifecycle management, resource planning, and automating project tasks

Analytics & Reporting Excellence - Implementing advanced SuiteAnalytics reporting and cross-system reporting

NetSuite Support & Optimization - Delivering technical support, custom scripting, and system performance improvements

Integration Management - Optimizing SuiteProjects Pro and NetSuite integration and connecting third-party systems

Data Migration & Management - Facilitating seamless transitions from legacy systems to NetSuite

The new offering addresses the growing need among Professional Services Organizations for specialized NetSuite expertise that understands the unique requirements of professional services delivery. As a "one-stop shop," Top Step eliminates the need for PSOs to coordinate between multiple vendors, providing unified support across both SuiteProjects Pro and NetSuite environments.

"Professional Services Organizations face unique challenges in optimizing their technology ecosystem to support project delivery, resource management, and financial operations," continued Ronn Breaux. "Our expanded NetSuite Consulting Services allow us to help these organizations create truly integrated workflows that connect project execution with financial management, dramatically improving operational efficiency and profitability."

Top Step's NetSuite Consulting Services are available immediately through both project-based consulting engagements and their popular OnDemand service model, which provides ongoing support and optimization through a dedicated team familiar with the client's business.

"Leading our NetSuite Consulting practice is Jimmy Morales, who serves as Practice Director for SuiteProjects Pro and NetSuite implementations," added Breaux. "Jimmy holds a NetSuite Administration Certification and brings extensive experience in optimizing the complete NetSuite ecosystem for Professional Services Organizations."

About Top Step Consulting

Top Step Consulting is a leading provider of Professional Services Automation solutions, specializing in SuiteProjects Pro (formerly OpenAir) and NetSuite services. With a proven track record of helping over 400 Professional Services Organizations enhance their operations, Top Step delivers industry-specific expertise, certified professionals, and customized solutions designed to improve efficiency, visibility, and profitability. Visit topstepllc.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Kristen MacMillan, Top Step, 1 504-233-0056, [email protected], topstepllc.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Top Step