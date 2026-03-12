Top Step Launches QuoteBuilder, the First Configure, Price, Quote Solution Built for SuiteProjects Pro

New solution eliminates spreadsheet quoting processes for professional services organizations, connecting pricing and estimation directly to project delivery
METAIRIE, La., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top Step, a leading implementation partner for NetSuite ERP and SuiteProjects Pro for professional services organizations, today announced the launch of QuoteBuilder, the first and only Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solution purposely built for SuiteProjects Pro. Developed in partnership with Addolution, QuoteBuilder is designed exclusively for professional services organizations already running SuiteProjects Pro as their PSA solution. The solution replaces the disconnected spreadsheets and manual workflows that have long slowed the quote-to-project process, giving firms a faster, more accurate path from pricing to delivery.
For SuiteProjects Pro customers, quoting has historically meant working outside the platform entirely. Estimates are built in spreadsheets, rates fall out of sync with what lives in their SuiteProjects Pro system, approved quotes require manual re-entry to spin up a project, and the gap between what was sold and what gets delivered creates downstream financial risk.
QuoteBuilder directly addresses this gap. With a seamless integration to SuiteProjects Pro, the solution enables teams to build template-driven quotes using real-time cost and billing rates, model pricing scenarios, route approvals, generate client-ready proposals, and convert approved quotes into fully structured projects all without leaving their existing SuiteProjects Pro environment.
"We've spent 17 years helping professional services organizations get more out of SuiteProjects Pro, and quoting has always been the gap," said Ronn Breaux, CEO of Top Step. "Every firm we work with has some version of the same problem. Pricing lives in one place, projects live in another, and there's a brittle, manual process holding them together in the middle. We built QuoteBuilder because that gap was costing our clients time, margin, and credibility with their own customers. Now there's a purpose-built solution that closes it."
Key Capabilities of QuoteBuilder
Template-Driven Quoting - Pre-built service templates allow teams to configure quotes quickly, with dynamic hour calculations, complexity adjustments, and task-level customization built in.
Real-Time Pricing Intelligence - Cost and billing rates pull directly from SuiteProjects Pro, with automatic margin calculations and scenario modeling to support confident pricing decisions.
Integrated Approval Workflows - Configurable multi-stage approvals route quotes through the right stakeholders, with full status tracking and audit trails throughout the cycle.
Automated Proposal Generation - Client-ready proposals are generated from approved quotes using dynamic templates, eliminating manual document assembly.
Seamless Project Handoff - Once a quote is approved, QuoteBuilder creates a fully structured project in SuiteProjects Pro including work breakdown structure, resource assignments, budget, and initial billing rules reducing project setup time significantly.
Availability
QuoteBuilder is available now for SuiteProjects Pro customers. The solution is delivered as a SaaS subscription with implementation support from the Top Step team. Organizations interested in learning more or scheduling a demo can visit the Top Step website or contact Top Step directly at [email protected].
Join Us: QuoteBuilder Launch Webinar
To see QuoteBuilder in action, join Top Step CEO Ronn Breaux for a live demonstration and discussion on March 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM Central. The session will cover how QuoteBuilder works, who it's built for, and what the path to implementation looks like followed by a live Q&A. The session runs approximately 40 minutes.
Register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1617728078819/WN_aFrJVs7oQa-idWwayFV2IA
About Top Step
Top Step is a professional services automation partner specializing in NetSuite ERP and SuiteProjects Pro implementation and optimization services. With more than 17 years of experience and 400+ successful implementations, Top Step helps professional services organizations run more efficiently and deliver more profitably. Top Step is an Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner and a recognized leader for helping PSO's become more profitable, scalable, and efficient.
About Addolution
Addolution, a Top Step partner, revolutionizes NetSuite SuiteProjects Pro with 17+ years of expertise. Leveraging NetSuite OpenAir's extensible architecture, Addolution develops powerful add-ons like QuoteBuilder and CollabCenter, to maximize PSA value. Through innovation and partnership, Addolution delivers transformative solutions benefiting SuiteProjects Pro users and the surrounding ecosystem. To learn more visit https://addolution.com/home.
Media Contact
Ronn Breaux, Top Step, 1 504-233-0056, [email protected], topstepllc.com
SOURCE Top Step
