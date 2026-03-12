Top Step Launches QuoteBuilder, the First Configure, Price, Quote Solution Built for SuiteProjects Pro

"Pricing lives in one place, projects live in another. We built QuoteBuilder because that gap was costing clients time, margin, and credibility." — Ronn Breaux, CEO, Top Step Post this

QuoteBuilder directly addresses this gap. With a seamless integration to SuiteProjects Pro, the solution enables teams to build template-driven quotes using real-time cost and billing rates, model pricing scenarios, route approvals, generate client-ready proposals, and convert approved quotes into fully structured projects all without leaving their existing SuiteProjects Pro environment.

"We've spent 17 years helping professional services organizations get more out of SuiteProjects Pro, and quoting has always been the gap," said Ronn Breaux, CEO of Top Step. "Every firm we work with has some version of the same problem. Pricing lives in one place, projects live in another, and there's a brittle, manual process holding them together in the middle. We built QuoteBuilder because that gap was costing our clients time, margin, and credibility with their own customers. Now there's a purpose-built solution that closes it."

Key Capabilities of QuoteBuilder

Template-Driven Quoting - Pre-built service templates allow teams to configure quotes quickly, with dynamic hour calculations, complexity adjustments, and task-level customization built in.

Real-Time Pricing Intelligence - Cost and billing rates pull directly from SuiteProjects Pro, with automatic margin calculations and scenario modeling to support confident pricing decisions.

Integrated Approval Workflows - Configurable multi-stage approvals route quotes through the right stakeholders, with full status tracking and audit trails throughout the cycle.

Automated Proposal Generation - Client-ready proposals are generated from approved quotes using dynamic templates, eliminating manual document assembly.

Seamless Project Handoff - Once a quote is approved, QuoteBuilder creates a fully structured project in SuiteProjects Pro including work breakdown structure, resource assignments, budget, and initial billing rules reducing project setup time significantly.

Availability

QuoteBuilder is available now for SuiteProjects Pro customers. The solution is delivered as a SaaS subscription with implementation support from the Top Step team. Organizations interested in learning more or scheduling a demo can visit the Top Step website or contact Top Step directly at [email protected].

Join Us: QuoteBuilder Launch Webinar

To see QuoteBuilder in action, join Top Step CEO Ronn Breaux for a live demonstration and discussion on March 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM Central. The session will cover how QuoteBuilder works, who it's built for, and what the path to implementation looks like followed by a live Q&A. The session runs approximately 40 minutes.

Register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1617728078819/WN_aFrJVs7oQa-idWwayFV2IA

About Top Step

Top Step is a professional services automation partner specializing in NetSuite ERP and SuiteProjects Pro implementation and optimization services. With more than 17 years of experience and 400+ successful implementations, Top Step helps professional services organizations run more efficiently and deliver more profitably. Top Step is an Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner and a recognized leader for helping PSO's become more profitable, scalable, and efficient.

About Addolution

Addolution, a Top Step partner, revolutionizes NetSuite SuiteProjects Pro with 17+ years of expertise. Leveraging NetSuite OpenAir's extensible architecture, Addolution develops powerful add-ons like QuoteBuilder and CollabCenter, to maximize PSA value. Through innovation and partnership, Addolution delivers transformative solutions benefiting SuiteProjects Pro users and the surrounding ecosystem. To learn more visit https://addolution.com/home.

Media Contact

Ronn Breaux, Top Step, 1 504-233-0056, [email protected], topstepllc.com

