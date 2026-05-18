Top Step Partners with Celigo to Deliver Fully Connected NetSuite Ecosystems for Professional Services Organizations

Professional Services Organizations choose NetSuite for a connected way to run their business. Our partnership with Celigo extends that vision by connecting SuiteProjects Pro, NetSuite Financials, and the critical systems PSOs rely on to drive scalable, efficient, and profitable operations. Post this

From CRM platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot to HCM systems such as Workday and ADP, from collaboration tools including Slack and Microsoft Teams to billing and payment platforms, PSOs increasingly operate across a wide range of interconnected applications. The Top Step and Celigo partnership means clients have one trusted partner who understands both the NetSuite environment and the integration layer that binds it to the rest of the business.

The NetSuite Core and Everything Connected to It

Top Step's approach centers on NetSuite SuiteProjects Pro and NetSuite Financials as the operational core of any PSO. Project management, resource planning, time and expense, billing, revenue recognition, and financial reporting all live within this integrated NetSuite environment. The question for most organizations is not whether to use NetSuite, it is how to ensure that every other system in their stack communicates with it effectively.

Using Celigo intelligent automation platform, Top Step designs and manages the data flows that connect a client's CRM, HR systems, collaboration tools, contract management platforms, and other applications to their NetSuite core. The result is an organization where a won opportunity in Salesforce automatically initiates a project in SuiteProjects Pro, where employee cost rates in Workday stay synchronized with resource records in NetSuite, and where billing data flows cleanly through to financial reporting without manual intervention. This connected foundation also positions PSOs to take advantage of AI-era automation, where intelligent workflows can drive even greater efficiency across the business.

About Top Step

Top Step is a professional services consultancy and Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner specializing exclusively in helping Professional Services Organizations succeed with NetSuite. With more than 17 years of experience implementing and optimizing NetSuite SuiteProjects Pro (formerly known as OpenAir). Top Step has worked with over 400 PSOs across the professional services spectrum. The firm offers a full lifecycle of services including implementation, integration, scripting, optimization, and managed services, as well as its own suite of purpose-built products for the SuiteProjects Pro ecosystem. Top Step's singular focus on Professional Services means clients benefit from deep domain expertise, proven methodologies, and a partner who understands the unique challenges of running a services business.

About Celigo

Celigo puts intelligent automation in the hands of every team, unifying workflows from the predictable to the fully agentic in a single platform. The platform is recognized by G2 as #1 in iPaaS and a Leader in API Management, API Marketplace, and EDI, and is the only vendor named a 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice. Learn more at celigo.com.

What Each Partnership Brings

For Top Step clients, the Celigo partnership means that integration is no longer a separate conversation with a separate vendor. Implementation, optimization, scripting, and integration all come from the same team, with the same deep understanding of how a Professional Services business operates and how NetSuite serves as its backbone.

"Professional Services Organizations have made a clear decision when they choose NetSuite. They want an integrated, connected way to run their business. Our partnership with Celigo is the natural extension of that commitment. We've always helped clients get the most out of SuiteProjects Pro and NetSuite Financials. Now we can ensure that every other system they rely on whether it be their CRM, their HR platform, their collaboration tools will work as part of one connected operation. That's what a modern PSO needs to stay competitive and profitable."

— Ronn Breaux, President and CEO, Top Step

For Celigo, the partnership with Top Step brings a focused, expert presence in the Professional Services vertical, a market with distinct operational patterns, specific data requirements, and a strong orientation toward NetSuite as the platform of record. Top Step's PSO expertise complements Celigo's intelligent automation platform, ensuring that integrations are not just technically sound but operationally meaningful.

"What sets Top Step apart is their genuine depth in Professional Services, they know the NetSuite environment inside and out, and they think in terms of how a services business actually runs. Combined with Celigo's intelligent automation platform, that means PSOs can move from deterministic, rule-based workflows all the way to agentic capabilities without switching platforms. We're excited to work with a partner who measures success the same way we do: by what actually changes for the client."

— Rico Andrade, Head of Partnerships, Celigo

Learn More

Professional Services Organizations looking to build a connected NetSuite ecosystem are encouraged to contact Top Step to discuss their current environment and integration needs. Top Step offers a complimentary Business Efficiency Assessment to help PSOs identify where disconnected systems create friction and how an integrated approach can drive measurable improvements.

Contact Top Step for more information.

Media Contact

Ronn Breaux, Top Step, 1 5042330056, [email protected], topstepllc.com

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SOURCE Top Step