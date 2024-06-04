Top Television Actors Featured in 20th Season of Primetime Emmy®-Winning Series 'VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS'

PBS SoCal and Variety Announce This Year's Exclusive Celebrity Conversations Leading up to Primetime Emmys®; Airs Locally in Southern California and on PBS Stations Nationwide June 13

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PBS SoCal, Southern California's flagship PBS station, announced today the schedule for the twentieth season of the Primetime Emmy® Award-winning series VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS. Co-produced by PBS SoCal, the new season of half-hour specials will offer audiences four episodes of exclusive, one-on-one conversations with the biggest television stars who are expected to contend this Emmy® season. Hosted by Variety Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis and Variety Senior Entertainment Writer Angelique Jackson, the new episodes will premiere back-to-back starting on Thurs., June 13 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal with encores airings of the new episodes premiering back-to-back starting on Fri., June 14 at 7 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus. All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org following their premieres and will also be available to watch on the free PBS Video app.

In April, VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS received a nomination for this year's 51st Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The selection recognizes the locally produced production in the "Best Arts and Popular Culture Program" category. Details surrounding the award ceremony will be announced at a later date. In May 2019, Variety's "Actors on Actors" on PBS took home a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy award and has been awarded the Emmy for best entertainment programming at the 2015 and 2016 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards.

The newest season of VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS will also be airing on PBS stations across the nation starting on June 13. Variety's Actors on Actors issue, photographed by celebrated photographer Mary Ellen Matthews, will hit newsstands on June 5. "Actors on Actors" is an interview series that features pairings of prominent actors discussing their craft and is produced by PBS SoCal in partnership with Variety Media, LLC.

The new season of the series features conversations below and will air as follows (subject to change):

Thurs., June 13 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Fri., June 14 at 7 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus

This episode features Robert Downey Jr. ("The Sympathizer") with Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Night Country"), Anthony Mackie ("Twisted Metal") with Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary") and Emma Corrin ("A Murder at the End of the World") with Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown").

Thurs., June 13 at 8:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Fri., June 14 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus

This episode features Jon Hamm ("The Morning Show" and "Fargo") with Kristen Wiig ("Palm Royale"), Kim Kardashian ("American Horror Story: Delicate") with Chloë Sevigny ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans") and Joey King ("We Were the Lucky Ones") with Taylor Zakhar Perez ("Red, White & Royal Blue").

Thurs., June 13 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Fri., June 14 at 10 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus

This episode features Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show") with Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary"), Nicholas Galitzine ("Mary & George") with Leo Woodall ("One Day") and Jonathan Bailey ("Fellow Travelers") with Naomi Watts ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans").

Thurs., June 13 at 9:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Fri., June 14 at 10:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus

This episode features Brie Larson ("Lessons in Chemistry") with Andrew Scott ("Ripley"), Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks") with Chloe Fineman ("Saturday Night Live") and Tom Hiddleston ("Loki") with Anna Sawai ("Shōgun").

Join the conversation on social media by tagging @pbssocal as well as #ActorsOnActors

About VARIETY

Now celebrating its 119th year anniversary, Variety is the leading and most trusted voice of the entertainment industry. Featuring award-winning breaking news reporting, insightful award-season coverage, must-read feature spotlights and intelligent analysis of the industry's most prominent players, Variety is the trusted source for the business of global entertainment. Read by a highly engaged audience of industry insiders, Variety's multi-platform content coverage expands across digital, mobile, social, print and branded content, events and summits.

About PBS SoCal

PBS SoCal uses the power of public media for good, strengthening the civic fabric of Southern California and providing our community with an essential connection to a wider world. As a local, donor/member-supported non-profit organization, PBS SoCal is available to stream on the PBS app and the PBS Kids App and reaches nearly 19M viewers across 7 Broadcast channels — including 2 primary channels, PBS SoCal and PBS SoCal Plus and 5 digital subchannels. With a commitment to make content available anytime and anywhere for free, PBS SoCal offers programming that reflects the diversity of Southern California and showcases the full schedule of beloved and trusted PBS content spanning Education, News, Environment and Arts & Culture. PBS SoCal also sparks the sharing of ideas at in-person cultural events and community conversations as well as prepares children for kindergarten and beyond by bringing bilingual, hands-on learning experiences to the community for free.

Media Contact

Chelsea Grosbeck, PBS SoCal, 7472015202, [email protected], pbssocal.org

SOURCE PBS SoCal