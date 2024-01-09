Top-Ten Electrical Wholesale Distributor Earns a Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies of 2023

"It's always great to receive recognition for the hard work that our team members have put into growing our company into the strong business that it is today," said CES Co-Chief Executive Officers John Gray and Andrew Dawes. Post this

City Electric Supply is one of the top-10 largest electrical wholesale distributors in the United States. CES provides electrical supplies in all aspects of the construction industry. The company also offers specialized services through National Solutions, a division that unifies all specialty groups. The division includes Strategic Solutions (Electric Vehicle Solutions, GSA Government Services, Strategic Accounts, and Multi-Family Solutions), Infrastructure Solutions (Power Infrastructure Solutions and Marine Solutions), and Corporate Solutions (Concept & Design Studio and Facilities & Maintenance Solutions).

With industry knowledge to help with any project, CES saves customers time and money and offers top-notch service whether it's a large-scale multinational corporation or a locally owned business. CES continues its commitment to provide unparalleled dependability, quality, and service in nearly 600 branches in the U.S.

"The vast majority of our growth is organic and driven by our local management and their branch teams, which make this recognition even more special. We're proud that this growth brings with it more opportunities for CES team members and businesses in the communities that they serve. We would like to thank to everyone at CES for your extraordinary efforts. You've earned this recognition," said Gray and Dawes.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About City Electric Supply

City Electric Supply (CES) is a family-owned electrical wholesale distributor headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company was founded in 1951 by Tom Mackie in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 1983. Today, CES employs more than 3,000 people in over 550 branches across the U.S.

CES is dedicated to providing personalized service and support for customers in the residential, commercial, and industrial marketplace. While CES is a large company, it prides itself on keeping its founding principle of empowering people to make local business decisions by providing customers with tailored services for all their electric supply needs.

