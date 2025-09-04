Top Texas Medicare Agent Offers Free HR Workshops on Employee Benefits

"Medicare coordination can prevent costly penalties and support employee retention by clarifying options alongside employer coverage," says POWELL, an independent Medicare broker with MedicareVideoGuide.com Post this

### Background

Rodney POWELL, known as the "Medicare Video Guy," is an independent Medicare broker specializing in Medicare Supplement (Medigap) plans, particularly Plan G, Medicare Advantage, and Part D options. He represents carriers such as Physicians Mutual, UnitedHealthcare (AARP), Aetna, Humana, Devoted, HealthSpring, and KelseyCare. Powell is Texas #1 Medicare agent in Texas on Medicare Agents Hub in 2025, a directory with insights on over 4,000 agents, including client satisfaction metrics. He has garnered more than 50 five-star Google reviews on MedicareVideoGuide.com, a testament to his consistent client approval and unbiased plan comparisons.

### What's New

POWELL has launched free Medicare workshops tailored for human resources professionals and benefits leaders. These 45-60 minute sessions cover Medicare eligibility, enrollment periods, coordination with employer group health plans, and strategies to avoid penalties. Complementing this, a 30-second informational spot on a FOX Business Network local affiliate highlights workshop topics for HR leaders and company executives, focusing on eligibility at age 65 and penalty prevention.

### Benefits

The workshops provide neutral, compliant education to minimize Medicare-related errors, such as late enrollment penalties (e.g., a 10% permanent increase for Part B for each 12-month delay). Compared to self-guided research, these sessions offer expert insights that can reduce administrative burdens for HR teams and potentially lower employer health costs by educating the workforce as employees transition to Medicare.

### Availability & Pricing

Workshops are offered at no cost and are available on-site anywhere in Texas, with no sales pressure and no collection of personal health information. Sessions include live Q&A and are educational only. To schedule a free Medicare workshop, visit MedicareVideoGuide.com or contact Rodney Powell at 855-360-5263.

### Use Cases

For large employers (20+ employees): Workshops explain how group plans remain primary, with Medicare secondary.





For small employers: Guidance on when Medicare becomes primary.





Common scenarios: Educating employees nearing Medicare-eligibility to avoid late enrollment penalties.

### What is Medicare Coordination with Employer Plans?

Medicare coordinates with employer group health plans based on employer size. For groups with 20 or more employees, the employer plan is primary payer; for smaller groups, Medicare is primary. Eligibility begins at age 65 for most, with an Initial Enrollment Period from three months before to three months after the birthday month.

### Quotes

"Medicare coordination can prevent costly penalties and support employee retention by clarifying options alongside employer coverage," says POWELL, an independent Medicare broker with MedicareVideoGuide.com.

"A fantastic session and very informative and easy to understand," said Edwina Pellegrini, CEBS, CPSP, Senior Director of Total Rewards, Strategic Link Consulting, a Kennesaw, Georgia-based firm.

### About MedicareVideoGuide.com

MedicareVideoGuide.com, led by Rodney Powell, provides independent Medicare education and plan comparisons nationwide. Powell is Texas #1 Top Rated Local Medicare Agent on Medicare Agents Hub in 2025 and is licensed in over 30 states. He focuses on client-centered service without bias. Specializing in Medicare Supplement (Medigap) Plan G, Medicare Advantage, and Part D, the firm represents major carriers including Physicians Mutual, UnitedHealthcare (AARP), Aetna, Humana, Devoted, HealthSpring, and KelseyCare. With over 50 five-star Google reviews, MedicareVideoGuide.com emphasizes clear guidance on enrollment timelines, penalty avoidance, and coverage coordination to help individuals and employers navigate Medicare effectively. This workshop aims to reduce confusion for aging workforces through free workshops and video content.

### Media Contact

Rodney Powell, the "Medicare Video Guy"

Medicare Education Specialist

855-360-5263 | MedicareVideoGuide.com

Website: https://medicarevideoguide.com/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@MedicareVideoGuy

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/heartwise65

### Disclaimers

This press release is meant for informational purposes only and does not actually constitute medical or legal advice. Consult a licensed professional for personalized guidance. Rodney POWELL, Heartwise LLC, and MedicareVideoGuide.com are independent and not affiliated with the U.S. government or federal Medicare program. Plan availability varies by location.

Media Contact

Rodney POWELL, Senior Health Services | The "Medicare Video Guy", 1 281518888, [email protected], https://medicarevideoguide.com

SOURCE Senior Health Services | The “Medicare Video Guy”