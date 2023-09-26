Top Toledo Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Peter Koltz, is Inducted into the American Association of Plastic Surgeons (AAPS)

Dr. Peter Koltz of pēkomd and Promedica, and his team provide the greater Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan area with the very best in cutting-edge plastic and reconstructive surgery and non-surgical procedures, offering a full spectrum of head-to-toe body transformations, including breast augmentations, mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, facelifts, eyelid surgery and liposuction procedures, as well as numerous anti-aging options through his pēkomd practice and offer advanced reconstructive options through Promedica Hospital system.
TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association of Plastic Surgeons, established in 1921, stands as the oldest and most prestigious plastic surgery organization in the world. Each year, their annual meeting serves as the pinnacle of academic excellence within the specialty. By promoting surgical education, research, scientific presentation and professional interaction, the AAPS strives to elevate the standards of plastic surgery worldwide. Dr. Peter Koltz' s induction into the AAPS is a testament to his exceptional skill, dedication and contributions to the field of plastic surgery. Attaining membership in this prestigious society is by invitation only, and it encompasses a rigorous application process. There are no current or past living members of the prestigious society from anywhere in the region making this honor quite notable for Plastic Surgery in the region. Beginning practice in 2017, Dr. Koltz has remarkably quickly earned a reputation as a surgical leader.
His commitment to advancing the science and art of his profession aligns perfectly with the core values of the AAPS. His expertise encompasses a wide range of procedures, including breast augmentation, facelifts, tummy tucks and breast revisions and reconstructions, limb salvage, and burns, among others. Dr. Koltz is well known for delivering personalized attention and achieving natural-looking results, earning him the trust and admiration of countless patients. As a member of the AAPS, Dr. Koltz can collaborate with some of the most esteemed plastic surgeons in the world. This affiliation will further enhance his ability to stay at the forefront of the latest advancements and techniques in the field, ensuring his patients receive the highest standard of care.
"I am truly humbled and honored to be inducted into the AAPS, especially this early in my career. I am also grateful for the opportunity to continue providing exceptional care to my patients," says Dr. Peter Koltz.
More about Dr. Peter Koltz and pēkomd:
Dr. Peter Koltz is considered to be one of the top plastic and reconstructive surgeons in Toledo, Maumee, Northwest Ohio and Southeastern Michigan. Dr. Koltz completed his training and education at New York and Philadelphia Ivy League schools and completed a double fellowship training as an ABPS board-certified plastic surgeon. He stays on top of the latest plastic and cosmetic surgery trends and techniques to provide patients with the highest standard of care.
