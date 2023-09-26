Top Toledo Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Peter Koltz, is Inducted into the American Association of Plastic Surgeons (AAPS)

Dr. Peter Koltz of pēkomd and Promedica, and his team provide the greater Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan area with the very best in cutting-edge plastic and reconstructive surgery and non-surgical procedures, offering a full spectrum of head-to-toe body transformations, including breast augmentations, mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, facelifts, eyelid surgery and liposuction procedures, as well as numerous anti-aging options through his pēkomd practice and offer advanced reconstructive options through Promedica Hospital system.

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association of Plastic Surgeons, established in 1921, stands as the oldest and most prestigious plastic surgery organization in the world. Each year, their annual meeting serves as the pinnacle of academic excellence within the specialty. By promoting surgical education, research, scientific presentation and professional interaction, the AAPS strives to elevate the standards of plastic surgery worldwide. Dr. Peter Koltz' s induction into the AAPS is a testament to his exceptional skill, dedication and contributions to the field of plastic surgery. Attaining membership in this prestigious society is by invitation only, and it encompasses a rigorous application process. There are no current or past living members of the prestigious society from anywhere in the region making this honor quite notable for Plastic Surgery in the region. Beginning practice in 2017, Dr. Koltz has remarkably quickly earned a reputation as a surgical leader.