Top Toledo Plastic Surgery Practice, PēkoMD, Welcomes Dr. Matthew Fourman to the Practice

Dr. Fourman, a renowned board-certified general surgeon with a specialization in bariatric surgery, has officially joined the prestigious team at pēkoMD.

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over 10 years of experience and a track record of over 2,000 successful bariatric surgical procedures, Dr. Matthew Fourman brings a wealth of knowledge to the clinic. He will share his expertise in his new role as Medical Director of the pēkoMD metabolic weight loss and wellness program. As a national presenter on robotic bariatric surgical techniques and a mentor for bariatric surgeons around the country, Matthew Fourman, MD, FACS, FASMBS is well-versed in weight loss and weight management. He is passionate about helping patients achieve their weight loss goals and improve their overall health. In addition to his extensive experience in bariatric surgery, Dr. Fourman is also certified in peptide therapy and male and female hormone replacement, making him a valuable asset to the pēkoMD team. He is a member of the American Society of Bariatric Training with special interests including nutrition and helping patients achieve overall well-being. Dr. Fourman and the pēkoMD team offer a wide range of services, including non-surgical cosmetic treatments at the medical spa and transformative plastic surgery procedures. Patients can always expect personalized care and tailored treatment plans to help them achieve their desired results at this premier practice.