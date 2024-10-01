Top Torrance, CA, Dental Practice, Barrera Advanced Dentistry, Introduces Cutting-Edge Dexis IOS Intraoral Scanner

The state-of-the-art practice is dedicated to offering the most advanced dental services, including preventive, restorative and cosmetic dentistry.

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barrera Advanced Dentistry is excited to announce the integration of the cutting-edge Dexis IOS Intraoral Scanner into their practice. With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Adriana Barrera leads the team in utilizing this innovative technology to improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes. This advanced tool enhances patient comfort and streamlines dental procedures, reflecting Barrera Advanced Dentistry's commitment to providing the highest quality care. The Dexis IOS intraoral scanner allows for precise and efficient capture of oral images, eliminating the need for traditional impression materials. This means a more comfortable experience for patients and faster processing times for dental treatments. The Dexis IOS Intraoral Scanner offers several key features that enhance its functionality. It provides super-fast scanning, capturing a single arch in just a few minutes. The scanner's wide field of view and deep focus ensure detailed images, even in hard-to-reach areas. Additionally, the scanner is lightweight and compact, making it comfortable for both patients and dental professionals. The wireless design allows for easy movement and a stable connection, ensuring continuous and efficient scanning. The scanner is particularly beneficial for procedures such as crowns, bridges, nightguards and dental implants, where accurate impressions are crucial for optimal results. Dr. Barrera and her team provide comprehensive dental care to the South Bay community. With a focus on patient comfort and advanced dental techniques, the practice offers a full range of services from routine cleanings to complex restorative procedures. Barrera Advanced Dentistry is committed to delivering exceptional dental care in a friendly and supportive environment.