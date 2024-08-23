Top Torrance, CA, Dentist, Dr. Adriana Barrera, Recently Received Permit to Perform Oral Conscious Sedation

Barrera Advanced Dentistry, led by Dr. Adriana Barrera, provides comprehensive dental care to the South Bay community.
TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a focus on patient comfort and advanced dental techniques, Barrera Advanced Dentistry offers a full range of services from routine cleanings to complex restorative procedures. Dr. Barrera and her team are committed to delivering exceptional dental care in a supportive atmosphere. Dr. Adriana Barrera, a renowned dentist with over 20 years of experience, is pleased to announce that she has received her permit to perform Oral Conscious Sedation (OCS). This significant milestone, achieved after rigorous training and certification, allows Dr. Barrera to offer enhanced care to patients who experience dental anxiety and phobias. Oral Conscious Sedation is a safe and effective method to help patients relax during dental procedures. This technique is particularly beneficial for those with severe dental fears, enabling them to receive the necessary care without the associated stress and discomfort. Dr. Barrera's practice, Barrera Advanced Dentistry, is located in the heart of Torrance, CA. The premier practice offers a wide range of services, including preventive, restorative, cosmetic and emergency dental services for urgent care needs. The state-of-the-art clinic is equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology to ensure precise and efficient treatments. Barrera Advanced Dentistry is dedicated to providing convenient, personalized care in a welcoming and comfortable environment.
"Earning this certification is a game-changer for our practice. It allows us to provide a more comfortable and stress-free experience for patients, ensuring they receive the dental care they need without fear," says Dr. Adriana Barrera.
More About Dr. Adriana Barrera:
A native of Colombia, Dr. Barrera's educational path began at Pontifical Xavierian University in Bogota. She earned her DDS in 1994 and went on to complete a residency in prosthodontics and continually furthers her skills in surgical and restorative implant dentistry by attending courses such as the Loma Linda University & AAID (American Association of Implant Dentistry) Implant Maxicourse, the Nobel Biocare Implant Mini Residency program and the UCLA School of Dentistry- Periodontal Surgery Workshop. Dr. Barrera is an active member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, the Western LA Dental Society and she is an associate fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Barrera Advanced Dentistry is located at 23451 Madison Street, Suite 220, in Torrance, CA. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (310) 373-2829 or visit http://www.drabarrera.com.
