Top Toy Trends From The American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (Astra) From Astra Marketplace

Industry gathering in St. Louis, MO showcases new and continuing trends within the play industry

CHICAGO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (Astra), composed of independent retailers, manufacturers, Certified Play Experts, and toy industry professionals, came together last week at Astra Marketplace & Academy in St. Louis, MO. With over 300 companies exhibiting and hundreds of thousands of new products on display, the team was able to pull together some of the latest trends going into the holiday season.

"Marketplace and Academy brings together the entire industry, from manufacturers to small retail owners," said Sue Warfield, President of Astra. "As they walked the show floor, along with our team, they pointed out trends and innovations that we think are going to drive the wishlists this holiday season."

This year's holiday trends include:

1. Getting Creative at Bathtime is the new big thing. Bathtime crayons and craft materials combine water play, art and good hygiene, making a previous chore a now coveted playtime.

2. Social Emotional Mental Learning and Inclusivity continues to evolve with toys that help individuals recognize emotions, role-play scenarios, and get in touch with their feelings. These toys are very focused on inclusion in multiple ways, from ethnicity to learning level. From blocks to dolls to games, there are multiple ways to approach the topic and help kids feel heard. New educational and sensory toys add to the already expansive options for kids and parents.

3. For the younger audience, teethers are being combined with other play patterns. From blocks that have a dual purpose to animals with different silicone parts, these new teethers are perfect for both playtime and teething.

4. Virtual Reality is not just for video games anymore. We're seeing it used for educational purposes, including bringing kids back to historic settings and time periods.

5. Foil art is the new "in" material for arts and crafts. Stickers across multiple themes are the first of many that we expect to see with this shiny finish.

6. Squishy is in. From plush in all sizes (thumb-sized to giant, to food toys) it's about the squish. While squishy plush was previously all about the animals, we're seeing it expand into food, as well as Kawaii characters.

7. Impulse Toys continue to dominate, with toys like fidget toys, slime, and blind/surprise bags growing in popularity. Miniaturized options of everything from food to books to differently-shaped popping toys to slimes of all textures, colors, and smells are flying off shelves.

8. Toys have taken to the sky with an influx of Flying Toys. Light-up drone-like toys, helicopters, and planes soar overhead, adding to the traditional RC cars and trucks that we're used to seeing.

9. Mini Activity Boards are all the rage for travel and taking fun on the go. From pop-it boards to silicone piece puzzles to IQ games, smaller is better so that they can travel with you.

10. Kawaii, a Japanese pop cultural word for cute, continues to expand across multiple categories from plush to activities to impulse to art. Hello Kitty and Sanrio, celebrating their 50th anniversary, are especially popular right now, with new properties popping up to support the trend.

Astra will continue to follow trends and will issue another report in Q4 of this year. For additional information visit astratoy.org

