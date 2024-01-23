Top Trends for Employee Incentive Programs in 2024 Address Changing Workforce and Economic Pressure

As we enter 2024, incentive professionals face increasing pressure on budgets while still developing strategic and creative ways to deliver exciting, motivational programs. Post this

The top trends for incentive, reward, and recognition programs in 2024 include:

Increasing Importance of Incentives to Motivate Today's Workforce: Incentive and recognition programs are considered a key to culture building and are instrumental in bringing together and motivating a more dispersed workforce.

Inflation Continues, and Budgets are Hit Hard: While incentive program budgets are increasing, prices are often rising at a faster pace. Budgets are often increased to maintain a program, and do not indicate incentive program growth.

Artificial Intelligence is Increasing Efficiency and Impact: With transformative potential, AI can be used to enable greater personalization in rewards and shift towards true individualization, tailoring travel experiences and merchandise rewards to specific employees.

The Workforce is Getting Younger and Priorities are Shifting: Programs that utilize points, gift cards, and spiffs align with younger workers' preference for frequent, authentic recognition.

To read the full list of trends, and to view or download a copy of the full report, please visit The IRF 2024 Trends Report webpage.

This report was supported by IRF Research Advocacy Partner Brightspot Incentives & Events.

