Top Utah Oculofacial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Kian Eftekhari Shared Expertise at the 2024 Aesthetics Show in Las Vegas

A board-certified oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Kian Eftekhari specializes in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the eyelids and face. His dedication to excellence has earned him recognition within the field.
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kian Eftekhari recently presented at the 2024 Aesthetics Show, which was held at the Wynn in Las Vegas. The premier event, which took place in late June, brought together industry leaders, practitioners and experts in aesthetic medicine. At the conference, Dr. Eftekhari delivered an outstanding presentation on innovations in treating the eyebrow at the time of upper eyelid surgery. Additionally, Dr. Eftekhari participated in a distinguished panel focused on the latest techniques in "Eye Conic" cosmetic eye surgery revisions. His knowledge and contributions were well-received by fellow professionals and attendees and were truly enlightening.
Offering a strong commitment to exceptional patient care and extensive experience in eyelid surgery, thyroid eye disease and facial aesthetics make Dr. Kian Eftekhari a valuable asset to the field. He continues to advance the art and science of oculofacial plastic surgery, benefiting patients both locally and nationally. At his Salt Lake City practice, Eyelid Center of Utah, Dr. Eftekhari specializes in various aspects of eyelid surgery, including blepharoplasty, cancers around the eyelids, thyroid eye disease, lower eyelid malposition, tearing and facial paralysis. His patient-centered approach emphasizes customized solutions, utilizing both surgical and non-surgical techniques whenever possible.
"It is always an honor to share my insights on innovative techniques and present at this prestigious event," said Dr. Kian Eftekhari.
Eyelid Center of Utah stands as the premier destination for exceptional eyelid surgery care in Salt Lake City, spearheaded by the expertise of Dr. Kian Eftekhari. A board-certified and nationally recognized eyelid plastic surgeon, Dr. Eftekhari brings a wealth of specialized training and experience to the practice, ensuring the highest quality of care for every patient. Dedicated to excellence, Eyelid Center of Utah focuses exclusively on eyelid surgery, allowing Dr. Eftekhari to deliver specialized and personalized care tailored to each patient's unique needs. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including cosmetic eyelid surgery encompassing both upper and lower eyelid procedures, forehead lifts, facial fat grafting, reconstructive surgery and non-surgical treatments such as BOTOX® and fillers. For more information about Eyelid Center of Utah and Dr. Kian Eftekhari's services, please visit http://www.eyelidcenterutah.com.
