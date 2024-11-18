Top Utah Oculoplastic Surgeon, Dr. Kian Eftekhari, Unveils Revolutionary "Preservation Blepharoplasty" Technique at Global Aesthetics Conference in Miami

A distinguished, board-certified oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Kian Eftekhari specializes in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the eyelids and face. His dedication to excellence has earned him recognition within the field.
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kian Eftekhari is set to present his groundbreaking technique, "Preservation Blepharoplasty," at the Global Aesthetics Conference in Miami. Held at the Loews Hotel from November 7–10, 2024, this prominent event brings together leaders in aesthetic medicine to explore advancements that are transforming the field. Dr. Eftekhari's innovative preservation blepharoplasty technique focuses on enhancing eyelid appearance by preserving natural features. This method stands in contrast to conventional approaches by emphasizing subtle refinement rather than extensive alteration. His approach addresses three primary themes: defining treatment lines, restoring youthful aesthetics without changing the fundamental look, and using minimally invasive techniques to deliver exceptional results. Dr. Eftekari's preservation blepharoplasty is rooted in patient-centered goals - maintaining volume, sustaining natural folds, and achieving a younger look without compromising the patient's identity. It focuses on careful skin reduction, limited muscle excision, and selective fat manipulation without excision. Patients benefit from the refined results of brow fat pad suspension sutures and strategic medial brow fat transfer, achieving both structure and volume for a naturally youthful appearance. These methods align with patient concerns for natural preservation and visible results without excessive invasiveness.
"With preservation blepharoplasty, my goal is to enhance each patient's natural beauty by refining rather than reshaping rather than just removing tissues," said Dr. Kian Eftekhari. "This technique allows me to restore youthful aesthetics while respecting the unique characteristics of each individual's face. I am honored to present this approach at the Global Aesthetics Conference, sharing a method that aligns with patient desires for natural, lasting results with minimal visible intervention."
A recognized expert in his field, Dr. Eftekhari has long been dedicated to enhancing eyelid and facial aesthetics through techniques that are effective yet gentle. His expertise has earned him roles in pivotal clinical trials, including Roche's SatraGo-1 and Sling Therapeutics' LIDS study for thyroid eye disease, further underscoring his commitment to advancing the field. At his Salt Lake City practice, Eyelid Center of Utah, Dr. Eftekhari specializes in both cosmetic and reconstructive eyelid surgery, offering an array of advanced treatments for conditions such as thyroid eye disease, eyelid cancers, and facial paralysis. His patient-focused care and specialized expertise ensure outstanding results that meet each individual's aesthetic and medical needs.
More About Eyelid Center of Utah:
Eyelid Center of Utah stands as the premier destination for exceptional eyelid surgery care in Salt Lake City, spearheaded by the expertise of Dr. Kian Eftekhari. A board-certified and nationally recognized eyelid plastic surgeon, Dr. Eftekhari brings a wealth of specialized training and experience to the practice, ensuring the highest quality of care for every patient. Dedicated to excellence, Eyelid Center of Utah focuses exclusively on eyelid surgery, allowing Dr. Eftekhari to deliver specialized and personalized care tailored to each patient's unique needs. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including cosmetic eyelid surgery encompassing both upper and lower eyelid procedures, forehead lifts, facial fat grafting, reconstructive surgery and non-surgical treatments such as BOTOX® and fillers. For more information about Eyelid Center of Utah and Dr. Kian Eftekhari's services, please visit http://www.eyelidcenterutah.com.
