Top Vaccine Challenges in Health Systems: Insights From 10 Recent Assessments

VaxCare, the largest primary care vaccination network in the U.S. and the only integrated care delivery platform that connects and automates the entire vaccine ecosystem, recently released findings from a meta-analysis of its 10 most recent health system assessments. Each assessment is part of their formal discovery process and focuses on four critical vaccine program elements: patient access, patient safety, workflow efficiencies, and financials. This study explores the operational hurdles large healthcare networks face and offers evidence-based recommendations for improvement.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VaxCare's research revealed that in most cases, health systems are not held back by a lack of dedication but by outdated workflows, manual processes, and fragmented system integration. These inefficiencies lead to missed vaccination opportunities, unnecessary financial burdens, and diminished patient satisfaction.

The study also found that while large networks are often able to secure competitive pricing and favorable payer contracts, these apparent advantages can mask substantial hidden losses. Uncovering the systemic inefficiencies and hidden costs that undermine vaccination programs across the country highlights the financial and patient-care impacts of the mounting economic pressures within the market.

Key insights from the study have identified the recurring challenges and opportunities of vaccine programs across the industry.

Patient Access: Medicare Part D vaccines such as Shingrix and Tdap are unavailable at many locations, driving patients to retail pharmacies and resulting in both missed revenue and fragmented care.

Safety: Despite access to tools like Epic Lot Manager and barcode scanners, administration errors at the point of care remain the most common vaccine error in ambulatory settings, according to the ISMP's National Vaccine Errors Reporting Program.

Workflow: Manual processes and inconsistencies in standardized protocols are invisible sources of variability, increasing operational and compliance risk.

Economics: Health systems typically experience inventory losses between 8-15%. Combined with capital tied up in vaccine inventory, these issues create an otherwise avoidable financial pressure.

These findings underscore the wide-ranging impacts that outdated processes have on organizational resilience. Health systems have the scale and resources to approach vaccine management in ways smaller practices simply can't, but it isn't always clear which opportunities will generate the greatest impact.

VaxCare offers a simpler alternative to address these challenges with its end-to-end vaccination platform, which standardizes clinical and non-clinical workflows, automates safety protocols, and eliminates the need for up-front vaccine inventory purchases for even the largest health systems.

For health systems looking to enhance operational efficiency, improve financial sustainability, and better position themselves as leaders in preventative care, this case study outlines practical opportunities to elevate vaccination programs to best-in-class performance.

Visit vaxcare.com for the complete case study and details about how VaxCare's platform provides a comprehensive vaccination solution and standardizes care for health systems nationwide.

About VaxCare

VaxCare has been dedicated to improving the vaccination process for healthcare providers and their patients for more than 15 years with over 17,000 partnered physicians. Their care delivery platform integrates the entire vaccine process into one simple touchpoint that works with clinics of all sizes to make vaccinating easy, efficient, and cost-free.

Media Contact

Justin Pegram, VaxCare, 1 (888) 829-8550, [email protected], https://www.vaxcare.com/

SOURCE VaxCare