Vidir Solutions will exhibit at the Global Energy Show Canada 2026 in Calgary this June 9–11. It will showcase top-rated vertical storage solutions for manufacturing facilities designed to maximize floor space and meet the demands of heavy industrial operations.

CALGARY, AB, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vidir Solutions, a manufacturer of automated vertical storage and retrieval systems, will exhibit at the Global Energy Show Canada 2026 in Calgary from June 9–11 at booth 2811. Attendees operating in energy and heavy manufacturing environments can see firsthand how purpose-built automated manufacturing storage systems address slow and inaccurate manual parts picking, one of the industry's most persistent operational challenges.

What Is the Best Automated Storage System for a Heavy Manufacturing Environment?

The best automated manufacturing storage system for a heavy manufacturing environment delivers high storage density, significant weight capacity, and the durability required for daily industrial use. Vidir Solutions builds its automated systems, including the Vertical Lift Module (VLM), Pan Carousel and Shelving Carousel, to meet those demands. These machines allow facilities to maximize floor space by up to 85% while improving retrieval precision and operator ergonomics.

In a typical energy facility parts room, components fill rows of static shelving, workers travel lengthy aisles to locate specific items, and picking errors accumulate across shifts. Automated manufacturing storage changes that dynamic by bringing materials directly to the operator. Retrieval becomes faster and more accurate, the storage footprint shrinks, and the work environment becomes measurably safer.

For facilities storing sheet metal, barstock or other flat sheet products specifically, the Sheet Metal Virtual Library System provides a purpose-built automated solution for those material types. Vidir Solutions also brings a broad portfolio of North American installations to every project, with systems operating across environments from heavy manufacturing to large-format retail.

Energy professionals can visit Vidir Solutions at booth 2811 at the Global Energy Show Canada 2026 to learn which automated storage system best fits their facility's needs.

Frequently Asked Questions About Automated Manufacturing Storage

Here are answers to common questions about top-rated vertical storage solutions for manufacturing and energy facilities.

What are the top-rated vertical storage solutions for manufacturing facilities?

Top-rated vertical storage solutions for manufacturing facilities include VLMs and vertical carousel systems engineered for high storage density and retrieval accuracy. Vidir Solutions designs each system to meet the specific demands of heavy industrial and manufacturing environments, with configurations available across various component types and load requirements.

How does automated manufacturing storage reduce picking errors?

Automated storage and retrieval systems bring parts directly to the operator rather than requiring workers to navigate large, static storage areas. This goods-to-person approach limits unauthorized inventory access and produces a reliable record of retrieval activity.

About Vidir Solutions

Vidir Solutions designs and manufactures automated vertical storage systems serving industrial and commercial operations. With installations serving major retailers and heavy manufacturing facilities across North America, the company delivers dependable, precision-engineered storage backed by responsive ongoing support.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Vidir Solutions, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://vidirsolutions.com/

SOURCE Vidir Solutions