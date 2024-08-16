Top Washington D.C. Plastic Surgeon Releases Groundbreaking Book "Neck Rejuvenation: Surgical and Non-Surgical Techniques" Released at AMWC Monaco 2024

Dr. Munique Maia, a distinguished female plastic surgeon based in Tysons Corner, Virginia, proudly announces the release of the comprehensive textbook, "Neck Rejuvenation: Surgical and Non-Surgical Techniques," at the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Monaco. The event is renowned for gathering visionaries in aesthetic and anti-aging medicine and welcomes over 15,000 delegates from 140+ countries every year. This provided the ideal platform for unveiling this pioneering work.
TYSONS, Va., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Serving as managing editor, Dr. Maia collaborated with global experts to deliver a definitive guide on advancements in neck rejuvenation. The textbook showcases cutting-edge surgical procedures and comprehensive insights endorsed by leaders in plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, and dermatology, designed to enhance neck contour and improve skin quality. Successful rejuvenation of the neck and its supporting structures requires in-depth anatomical knowledge, solid comprehension of the aesthetic principles of the neck, mastery of surgical and nonsurgical approaches, and an understanding of patient goals. Neck Rejuvenation: Surgical and Nonsurgical Techniques edited by Samuel J. Lin, Sumner A. Slavin and Munique Maia reflects many decades of surgical and patient management experience, with contributions from distinguished physicians across three specialties and many countries. This unique resource provides seasoned and trainee aesthetic surgeons with the foundation to personalize surgical and nonsurgical approaches, thereby enhancing the ability to deliver optimal results while minimizing complications.
The textbook includes 13 instructive intraoperative videos, providing practitioners with invaluable visual resources to refine their techniques and optimize patient outcomes. "Collaborating with colleagues from all over the world has been an honor, enabling us to compile the latest advancements in neck rejuvenation into a comprehensive educational resource," Dr. Maia says, surgeons eager to integrate state-of-the-art practices into their clinical practice.
The book will also be prominently featured at the upcoming American Society of Plastic Surgeons meeting in San Diego, a premier event where the world's top surgeons gather to discuss the latest advancements in plastic surgery.
About Dr. Munique Maia:
Dr. Munique Maia brings cutting-edge plastic surgery techniques and a compassionate, patient-centric approach to Northern Virginia's aesthetic community. A Harvard fellowship-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon, she specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast, and body. Dr. Maia has earned a reputation as one of the top plastic surgeons in the Washington D.C. area, known for her personalized approach, attention to detail, and commitment to achieving natural-looking results. Her accolades include features in publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, Northern Virginia Magazine, The Washingtonian Magazine, Arlington Magazine, and Modern Luxury DC. Dr. Maia has presented her research worldwide, receiving numerous awards, and is the author of many plastic surgery publications. Dr. Maia's practice, located in the heart of Tysons Corner, Virginia, provides a full range of services, from surgical to non-surgical procedures. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call 703-574-4500 or visit http://www.maiaplasticsurgery.com. For exclusive photos, videos, and educational insights from Dr. Maia, follow her on Instagram @drmaiaplasticsurgery.
