Top Washington D.C. Plastic Surgeon Releases Groundbreaking Book "Neck Rejuvenation: Surgical and Non-Surgical Techniques" Released at AMWC Monaco 2024

Dr. Munique Maia, a distinguished female plastic surgeon based in Tysons Corner, Virginia, proudly announces the release of the comprehensive textbook, "Neck Rejuvenation: Surgical and Non-Surgical Techniques," at the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Monaco. The event is renowned for gathering visionaries in aesthetic and anti-aging medicine and welcomes over 15,000 delegates from 140+ countries every year. This provided the ideal platform for unveiling this pioneering work.

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Serving as managing editor, Dr. Maia collaborated with global experts to deliver a definitive guide on advancements in neck rejuvenation. The textbook showcases cutting-edge surgical procedures and comprehensive insights endorsed by leaders in plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, and dermatology, designed to enhance neck contour and improve skin quality. Successful rejuvenation of the neck and its supporting structures requires in-depth anatomical knowledge, solid comprehension of the aesthetic principles of the neck, mastery of surgical and nonsurgical approaches, and an understanding of patient goals. Neck Rejuvenation: Surgical and Nonsurgical Techniques edited by Samuel J. Lin, Sumner A. Slavin and Munique Maia reflects many decades of surgical and patient management experience, with contributions from distinguished physicians across three specialties and many countries. This unique resource provides seasoned and trainee aesthetic surgeons with the foundation to personalize surgical and nonsurgical approaches, thereby enhancing the ability to deliver optimal results while minimizing complications.