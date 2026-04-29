TopCashback Expands with New Ways to Sign In, Get Paid and Earn

"With single sign-on and more flexible cash out options like Venmo, members can access their savings faster and more conveniently than ever." Post this

Single sign-on allows users to sign up or log in using Google, Facebook or Apple, making access faster and eliminating the need to manage multiple passwords. By using trusted providers, members benefit from a secure and seamless sign-in experience.

More Ways to Get Paid

In March 2026, TopCashback announced that members can now cash out their cash back directly to their Venmo account. This adds to existing payment options, including PayPal, ACH (bank transfer), Visa®, American Express® and gift cards, giving members more flexibility in how they access their earnings.

Expanded Gift Card Opportunities

TopCashback members can also earn cash back on 350+ popular gift card brands across multiple categories, expanding opportunities to save on everyday spending.

Overall, these features make cash back easier to earn, access and use. "We're always looking for ways to make earning cash back as seamless as possible," said Nicole Gorbunoff, Head of U.S. Marketing at TopCashback. "With single sign-on and more flexible cash out options like Venmo, members can access their savings faster and more conveniently than ever."

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the new TopCashback sign-in feature?

As of April 28, 2026, TopCashback offers single sign-on, allowing members to log in or sign up using Google, Apple or Facebook.

What are the benefits of single sign-on?

Single sign-on enables faster, more convenient access to a TopCashback account by eliminating the need to create or remember a separate password. Members can sign in with a few clicks using their preferred account: Google, Apple or Facebook.

How does cashing out to Venmo work?

TopCashback members can cash out earnings directly to a Venmo account. When Venmo is selected as the cash out method, members provide the phone number linked to their Venmo account so the payment can be processed. A text confirmation is sent once the funds are deposited. Members also receive email notifications when the request is submitted and when the payment is completed, staying updated throughout the process.

How does earning cash back on gift cards work?

Members can earn cash back on 350+ popular gift card brands, offering an easy way to save whether shopping for themselves or others. To take advantage of this feature, members can visit the TopCashback Gift Card Shop, select a gift card, and complete the purchase. In most cases, digital gift cards are delivered instantly via email. Some transactions may require additional verification so delivery may take up to 12 hours, or up to 48 hours on weekends.

About TopCashback.com

TopCashback.com (TopCashback) is a leading cash back website in the U.S. At the core of its business, TopCashback values fairness and honesty, guaranteeing the highest cash back rates at over 7,000 stores nationwide*. Founded in the USA in 2011, TopCashback is the only free cash back site in the nation that gives 100% of the commission received from retailers back to members who purchased through its site. As a result, members can earn an average of $450 cash back each year with no minimum cash out requirements and over 25 payment options, including PayPal, direct deposit, Venmo and gift cards. With over eight million members since its inception, TopCashback also provides a large selection of coupons, ranging from money-off discounts to free shipping, to use in conjunction with earning cash back.

Disclaimer: "7,000 stores" refers to retailers featured on TopCashback. Cash back rates and availability may vary by retailer, offer and time of purchase. Terms & conditions + maximum claim limits apply.

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Media Contact

Elisabella Ricca, TopCashback, 1 9737443778, [email protected], TopCashback.com

SOURCE TopCashback