TopCashback is Celebrating Black Friday in July With a $5,000 Disney World Vacation Giveaway

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., July 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TopCashback.com, the USA's most generous cash back website, is thrilled to announce its biggest giveaway yet. One lucky member can win $5,000 for a Disney World vacation. Once chosen, the winner will have the opportunity to bring a guest(s) and choose the dates of their vacation, adding a layer of flexibility to this unforgettable giveaway.

From July 15 to July 21, 2024, members can enter the giveaway through TopCashback's official blog. Fully funded and provided by TopCashback, the $5,000 grand prize can be used to pay for a hotel stay, park hopper pass, dining plan and more.

How to enter:

Go to the TopCashback blog via the TopCashback website.

Follow instructions on the "Enter to Win a Disney World Vacation" blog post and apply the code "DISNEY" to access the draw.

Submit your entry between July 15 and July 21, 2024 for a chance to win!

The winner will be notified on July 22, 2024 via email from TopCashback and announced to the public via TopCashback's blog, Facebook and Instagram pages.

"This giveaway is different from any giveaways we've done in the past." says Nicole Gorbunoff, Head of U.S. Marketing. "Previously, our giveaways have focused on small cash prizes and new products. However, this time, we wanted to create a more magical experience for our members who value savings, particularly on travel."

For more information about this $5,000 Disney Vacation Giveaway, visit TopCashback.com.

This giveaway is funded and provided by TopCashback and not in any way affiliated with The Walt Disney Company.

Terms and conditions apply.

About TopCashback.com

TopCashback.com (TopCashback) is the USA's most generous cash back website. At the core of its business, TopCashback values fairness and honesty, guaranteeing the highest cash back rates at over 7,000 stores nationwide. Founded in the USA in 2011, TopCashback is the only free cash back site in the nation that gives 100% of the commission received from retailers back to members who purchased through its site. As a result, members can earn an average of $450 cash back each year with no minimum cash out requirements and over 25 payment options, including PayPal, direct deposit and gift cards. With over five million members since its inception, TopCashback also provides a large selection of coupons, ranging from money-off discounts to free shipping, to use in conjunction with earning cash back.

