TopCashback Launches TopGiftCards Using Tillo's Enhanced StoreFront Solution

TopCashback is utilising Tillo's StoreFront to take advantage of its cutting-edge technology, which offers a superior user experience and advanced functionality designed to enhance the value and ease of use for customers. With StoreFront, TopCashback members can enjoy a more streamlined purchasing process, including features such as a mixed product basket allowing them to redeem cashback across a broader range of gift card brands in one seamless transaction.

"We're delighted to welcome TopCashback to our growing list of StoreFront customers," said Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo. "This partnership showcases our commitment to delivering technology that not only enhances the retailer's capabilities but also improves the overall experience for their customers. The introduction of features like the mixed product basket exemplifies how we're making the process smoother and more rewarding for end users."

Adam Bullock, UK Director of TopCashback, said: "As the UK's leading cashback website, we're continuously striving to improve the user experience for our millions of members, and Tillo's StoreFront solution for our refreshed TopGiftCards offering is the next step in that journey.

"The new platform - which we hope members will agree is straightforward and smooth right through to final purchases - offers new features as well as some new big names, with gift cards from over 100 retailers on offer. Plus, purchasing a gift card this way puts instant payable cashback into a member's TopCashback account - making those savings immediately tangible for consumers.

"This launch demonstrates TopCashback's commitment to highlighting and finding more ways members can save and cash in on their spending. Whilst TopGiftCards is naturally well positioned as a quick and easy way to cut the cost of gifting, it can be used for a whole manner of other savings; At stores that don't already have an online presence, as a budgeting tool for bills like the weekly grocery shop or monthly entertainment subscriptions, or when booking services online such as accommodation and travel. We hope more options to save this way grow as time goes on.

"It's just one of the ways TopCashback members save more than £300 a year on average, simply by doing their usual online shopping - making the most of our competitive cashback rates, schemes like our Tell-A-Friend referral and other dedicated savings tools such as Compare, for price comparison quotes."

As a fully white-labelled platform, Tillo StoreFront integrates seamlessly with the TopCashback brand, enabling TopCashback to expand its cashback rewards offering while maintaining its brand identity.

The launch of TopCashback's new StoreFront highlights the growing demand for flexible, digital-first solutions that cater to evolving consumer preferences. By switching to Tillo, TopCashback customers will now benefit from faster, more convenient access to cashback rewards, driving higher satisfaction and engagement during a time when value is more important than ever.

About Tillo

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient, and profitable. Tillo is challenging the market with a best-in-class, plug-and-go API that offers businesses seamless connections to 2,000+ global brands that their customers and employees love.

Tillo is the first global gift card network purpose-built to make it easy for brands and buyers to unlock engagement and growth through sustained partnerships, helping people's money go further, inspiring lasting loyalty, and building meaningful relationships.

Tillo operates in 37 markets and 16 currencies, processing billions of dollars worth of gift cards through its award-winning platform.

For more information, visit Tillo

About TopCashback.co.uk

Established over 18 years ago, and with more than 15 million members, TopCashback is the UK's leading cashback site. It is simple; TopCashback offers people savings and money back on everything they buy when clicking through the site to over 6,000 retailers available. Rates vary from brand to brand, but on average members earn over £300 by doing their shopping, utility switching and renewing insurance policies through the site.

