TopGrass Opens New Chelmsford Depot, Bringing Expert Lawn Care Services to Homes Across Essex

TopGrass, the UK's leading independent family-run lawn care company and a long-standing member of the UK Lawn Care Association (UKLCA), is delighted to announce the opening of its new depot near Chelmsford. Post this

The new Chelmsford lawn care depot is a strategic step forward, designed to deliver faster, more localised lawn treatment services to homeowners across Essex. By positioning fully-trained technicians closer to the communities they serve, TopGrass will be able to reduce travel times, increase appointment availability, and provide an even more responsive service for customers booking seasonal lawn treatments, scarification, aeration, weed control, and moss removal.

A milestone moment for a family-run lawn care business

Tom Arnold, CEO and Co-Founder of TopGrass, said:

"Opening our Chelmsford depot is a proud moment for the whole TopGrass family. When Ian and I founded the company back in 2005, our goal was to bring genuinely professional lawn care to people's gardens, the same standard of treatment you'd expect on a sports turf or a championship green. Twenty years on, as a long-standing member of the UK Lawn Care Association, we've never lost sight of that mission. This new Essex depot allows us to bring our expert lawn care services closer to even more homeowners, with the same personal, family-run approach our customers have come to trust. Essex has some of the most challenging soil conditions we work with, from heavy clay and wet winters to dry summers, and having a local team based right here means we can respond faster and deliver better results for every lawn we treat."

Supporting Essex homeowners and the journey to Net Zero

Beyond improved customer service, the new depot also supports TopGrass's wider sustainability commitments. With many of the Chelmsford team living locally, shorter travel distances will help reduce the company's carbon footprint as it works towards its goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050.

Mark Sippitt, newly appointed Operations Manager for the Chelmsford depot, added:

"I'm genuinely excited to get started here in Chelmsford. This depot represents a fresh chapter for TopGrass in Essex, and I'm looking forward to building a strong, local team that can deliver exceptional lawn care to our customers. There's a real buzz about what we're going to achieve here, and I'm proud to be part of it."

Professional lawn care services now available across Essex

From the clay-heavy gardens near Chelmsford's city centre to the established lawns of Brentwood, Braintree, and the historic streets of Colchester, the new depot will offer TopGrass's full range of lawn treatment packages. These include seasonal fertilisation, weed and moss control, lawn scarification, aeration, overseeding, and complete lawn renovation services. Packages start from just £13.54 per month, including labour, materials, and VAT.

About TopGrass

Founded in 2005 by Tom Arnold and Ian de Courcy, TopGrass is the UK's leading independent, family-run lawn care company, providing professional lawn treatment services across the Midlands and South East of England. Tom is currently Chair of the UK Lawn Care Association and TopGrass has been a member of the UK Lawn Care Association (UKLCA) since 2016, TopGrass combines professional groundsman expertise with a personal, family-run approach to deliver healthier, greener lawns for thousands of customers across the country. TopGrass is BASIS Lawn Assured to ensure it adheres to quality standards and all TopGrass technicians have passed the Government NPTC test.

Media Contact

Peter Arnold, TopGrass, 44 01992666223, [email protected], https://topgrass.uk/

SOURCE TopGrass