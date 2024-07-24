Topkey Announces Integration with American Express via the American Express Sync™ Program

Topkey's new integration with American Express allows customers to issue virtual cards and seamlessly tie transactions to properties, enhancing expense management for vacation rental and hospitality property managers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Topkey, an all-in-one financial operating system built for hospitality and vacation rental management companies, today announced a new integration with American Express. This integration offers American Express® U.S. Business and Corporate Card Members the ability to issue on-demand virtual Cards via the Topkey platform, with built-in controls and enhanced security features. This development is part of Topkey's participation in the American Express Sync™ Commercial Partner Program.

"Our collaboration with American Express provides our customers with enhanced control, security, and financial management capabilities. This integration simplifies expense tracking, credit card reconciliation, and property-specific transaction management, all within the Topkey platform," said Jon Sukhia, CEO of Topkey. "We are excited to offer our users an elevated experience that aligns with our commitment to simplify financial operations for property managers."

With this integration, customers with American Express Business or Corporate Card programs can issue unlimited virtual Cards linked to their existing physical Cards using Topkey. Topkey's integration with American Express allows Card Members to access virtual Card and account transactions within Topkey's platform, reducing manual processes and improving reconciliation. Customers can also access their physical American Express Cards and view transactions in the Topkey dashboard. Key benefits include:

Establishing specific controls for each on-demand virtual Card, including spending limits and expiration dates.

Managing supplier payments using virtual Cards and leveraging the American Express billing cycle to optimize cash flow management.

Receiving real-time virtual Card transaction data and notifications to ensure maximum visibility.

Automating receipt collection and assigning transactions and receipts to properties and categories, thereby speeding up reconciliation through Topkey's expense management tools.

Allowing employees to add an American Express virtual Card to a digital wallet and make convenient business transactions in-store and online with ease.

Enhancing security by enabling employees, freelancers, and subcontractors to make payments without sharing physical Card details.

Earning the same rewards of your American Express Card.¹

Terms apply, enrollment is required, and fees may apply. To learn more, visit https://www.topkey.io/topkey-american-express.

ABOUT TOPKEY

Topkey is the financial operating platform built for vacation rental property managers. The company streamlines financial operations, helping managers stay on top of every transaction, close their books faster, and recoup hours of bookkeeping each month. Topkey directly integrates to existing customer business credit cards, like American Express. The platform includes a mobile-first expense management tool and an AI-driven bill pay product that tracks receipts, tags purchases instantly back to properties, and pushes the data directly to property management and accounting software. Topkey customers can also open FDIC-insured business checking and high-yield deposit accounts through Thread Bank, Member FDIC. ² Topkey is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, and Y Combinator. Learn more at www.topkey.io.

Not all Cards are eligible to get rewards. Terms and limitations vary by Card type.



Topkey is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Banking services are provided by Thread Bank, Member FDIC. The Topkey Visa Debit & Charge Cards are issued by Thread Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa cards are accepted.

Media Contact

Jonathan Sukhia, Topkey, Inc, 1 (850) 545-9504, [email protected], https://www.topkey.io/

SOURCE Topkey, Inc