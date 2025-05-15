Topkey Announces Integration with Guesty, Now Available in Guesty Marketplace

"Guesty is trusted by some of the most sophisticated short-term rental operators in the world. We're thrilled to bring our financial automation tools to their ecosystem and help users save time, reduce errors, and gain greater control of their financial performance." - Jon Sukhia, CEO and Co-Founder Post this

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Automated Expense Matching: Map transactions to the correct properties and general ledger codes without manual entry.

Streamlined Owner Reporting: Simplify monthly statements with clear, accurate data and audit-ready exports.

Seamless Accounting Workflows: Reduce reconciliation time and ensure accuracy with direct integrations to QuickBooks, Xero, Sage Intacct, Netsuite, and more.

Real-Time Data Sync: Automatically sync reservations, owner information, and property-level details from Guesty to Topkey.

Topkey is designed specifically for property management businesses with 20+ properties. With deep integrations across PMS, banking, and accounting systems, Topkey automates the most tedious parts of financial management, helping teams reclaim time and improve decision-making.

"At Guesty, we're always looking to team up with folks who truly understand what property managers need—and Jon and the Topkey crew absolutely get it. Their tools take the stress out of financial operations and make it way easier to stay on top of the numbers. I've seen firsthand how much they care about solving real problems in this space, and I'm genuinely excited to see this partnership come to fruition." — David Angotti, Chief Evangelist, Guesty

Access:

Guesty users can now find Topkey directly through the Guesty Marketplace or by visiting topkey.io.

To learn more about how the integration works, schedule a demo at www.topkey.io/demo.

About Topkey

Topkey is the all-in-one financial automation platform built for short-term rental managers. From automated expense tracking and receipt capture to mobile corporate cards and real-time financial reporting, Topkey helps property managers streamline operations, save money, and scale with confidence.

Topkey is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Banking services provided by Thread Bank; Member FDIC. The Topkey Visa Debit & Charge Cards are issued by Thread Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa cards are accepted.

