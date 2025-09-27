Topkey Announces Integration with Hostaway, Now Available in Hostaway Marketplace

Topkey, the leading AI-powered financial automation platform for vacation rental property managers, is now officially integrated with Hostaway and available in the Hostaway Marketplace. This partnership gives property managers a seamless way to automate expense tracking, sync transactions in real time, and simplify owner reporting—eliminating hours of manual financial work each month.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Topkey, the leading AI-powered financial automation platform for vacation rental property managers, is proud to announce its official integration with Hostaway, a premier property management software platform. Topkey is now available in the Hostaway Marketplace, giving property managers a powerful new way to automate their financial operations and eliminate time-consuming manual work.

With Topkey, Hostaway users can now seamlessly sync transaction data directly to expenses within Hostaway, enabling real-time property-level expense tagging, smart categorization, and automated expense tracking that maps directly to owner statements and accounting systems.

"Hostaway is trusted by thousands of professional short-term rental operators around the world. Partnering with Hostaway gives property managers a direct path to running faster, cleaner books," said Jon Sukhia, CEO and Co-Founder of Topkey. "By automating the financial work that eats up hours each month, we're helping teams operate with more accuracy, more control, and better insight into their bottom line."

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Simplify Accounting: Close your books faster and generate owner statements easier with better financial visibility and control.

Save Time: Capture receipts and sync expenses to Hostaway and your accounting software in 1-click.

Real-Time Data Sync: Automatically sync property-level details from Hostaway to Topkey.

Automate Expense Tracking: Instantly push expenses directly to owner charges in Hostaway, eliminating the need for manual data entry

Streamlined Owner Reporting: Simplify monthly statements with clear, accurate expense data and audit-ready exports.

Seamless Accounting Workflows: Reduce reconciliation time and ensure accuracy with direct integrations to QuickBooks Online, Xero, Sage Intacct, Oracle NetSuite, and more.

Breezeway Financial Automation: Connect Breezeway and Hostaway to automate financial tasks and create expenses in Hostaway.

Credit Cards: Integrate your existing Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

With over 200 property managers and 25,000 properties on the platform today, Topkey helps increase profitability by eliminating cash leakage and automating time-consuming financial workflows. With deep integrations across PMS, banking, and accounting systems, Topkey automates the most tedious parts of financial management for property managers—helping teams reclaim time and improve decision-making.

"With this integration, Hostaway users can scale without the growing pains that come with manual financial work," said Jonathan Sukhia, CEO of Topkey. "Our goal is simple—make financial operations so seamless that property managers can put all their attention on delivering great guest experiences.

Hostaway users can now find Topkey directly through the Hostaway Marketplace or by visiting topkey.io. To learn more about how the integration works, schedule a demo at www.topkey.io/demo.

About Topkey: Topkey is the AI-powered financial automation platform for property managers. Topkey automates expenses, bookkeeping, receipts, banking, corporate cards, AP/bill pay, and more - all integrated to your PMS and accounting software.

*Topkey is a financial technology company and is not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services provided by Thread Bank, Member FDIC.

Media Contact

Darren Carter, Topkey, 1 (310) 912-3538, [email protected], https://topkey.io/

SOURCE Topkey