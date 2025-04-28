Topkote Launches Electrostatic Coatings Line and Expands Offerings to Bathtub Refinishing and Electrostatic Customers

"By offering both electrostatic coatings and bathtub refinishing products on a single platform, we're empowering our customers to diversify their offerings and tap into new revenue streams." – George Piccot, Architectural Refinish Market Manager, Topkote Post this

"Today's launch presents an exciting opportunity for both our existing customers and those looking to expand their businesses," said George Piccot, Architectural Refinish Market Manager at Topkote. "By offering both electrostatic coatings and bathtub refinishing products on a single platform, we're empowering our customers to diversify their offerings and tap into new revenue streams. Whether they want to add electrostatic coatings to their services or venture into bathtub refinishing, Topkote is proud to provide high-quality products and dependable support to help them thrive."

What Customers Can Expect:

Expanded Product Offering: Electrostatic coatings for metal, furniture, industrial equipment, and more now available alongside Topkote's trusted bathtub refinishing products.

Seamless Online Shopping: Both product lines are easily accessible for order directly through Topkote.com, ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for customers.

New Opportunities for Business Growth: Whether diversifying into bathtub refinishing or electrostatic applications, Topkote customers can now expand their service offerings with top-tier products from a trusted brand.

Topkote remains committed to providing high-quality, high-performance coatings backed by exceptional customer service. The expanded product offerings aim to provide customers with the tools they need to grow and thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace.

To learn more about Topkote's Electrostatic Coatings and Bathtub Refinishing products, visit www.topkote.com.

About Topkote

Topkote, a brand of Sumter Coatings, is recognized for delivering high-quality and reliable coatings. Known for its commitment to performance, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Topkote offers a wide range of products, including solutions for electrostatic applications and bathtub refinishing. The company continues to be a leader in the coatings industry, providing trusted products for professionals in a variety of sectors.

