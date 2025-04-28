Topkote Launches Electrostatic Coatings Line and Expands Offerings to Bathtub Refinishing and Electrostatic Customers

Topkote officially launches its High Performance Electrostatic Coatings line, now available on Topkote.com. This expansion allows both electrostatic and bathtub refinishing customers to diversify their offerings, with electrostatic coatings now easily accessible for ordering online. Bathtub refinishing customers can also explore adding electrostatic products to their service range, creating new revenue opportunities.
SUMTER, S.C., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Topkote is excited to announce the official launch of its Electrostatic Coatings line, now available for purchase on Topkote.com. This marks a significant milestone for the brand, expanding its product portfolio to offer high-performance coatings for a wide range of applications, including electrostatic solutions for metal furniture, office fixtures, industrial equipment, and more.
As part of this launch, Topkote is providing exciting new opportunities for both electrostatic coatings and bathtub refinishing customers to diversify their businesses. For the first time, electrostatic products are available on Topkote.com, making it easier for electrostatic customers to place their orders. At the same time, Topkote's established bathtub refinishing customers now have the chance to explore electrostatic coatings, allowing them to expand their service offerings and reach new markets.
"Today's launch presents an exciting opportunity for both our existing customers and those looking to expand their businesses," said George Piccot, Architectural Refinish Market Manager at Topkote. "By offering both electrostatic coatings and bathtub refinishing products on a single platform, we're empowering our customers to diversify their offerings and tap into new revenue streams. Whether they want to add electrostatic coatings to their services or venture into bathtub refinishing, Topkote is proud to provide high-quality products and dependable support to help them thrive."
What Customers Can Expect:
- Expanded Product Offering: Electrostatic coatings for metal, furniture, industrial equipment, and more now available alongside Topkote's trusted bathtub refinishing products.
- Seamless Online Shopping: Both product lines are easily accessible for order directly through Topkote.com, ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for customers.
- New Opportunities for Business Growth: Whether diversifying into bathtub refinishing or electrostatic applications, Topkote customers can now expand their service offerings with top-tier products from a trusted brand.
Topkote remains committed to providing high-quality, high-performance coatings backed by exceptional customer service. The expanded product offerings aim to provide customers with the tools they need to grow and thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace.
To learn more about Topkote's Electrostatic Coatings and Bathtub Refinishing products, visit www.topkote.com.
About Topkote
Topkote, a brand of Sumter Coatings, is recognized for delivering high-quality and reliable coatings. Known for its commitment to performance, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Topkote offers a wide range of products, including solutions for electrostatic applications and bathtub refinishing. The company continues to be a leader in the coatings industry, providing trusted products for professionals in a variety of sectors.
Media Contact
George Piccot, Topkote Products, 1 803-481-3400, [email protected], https://www.topkote.com/
SOURCE Topkote Products
