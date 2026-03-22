TopMail Wins Best in Show at LAUNCH Festival 2026, Secures Investment from LAUNCH Fund

TopMail, an unlimited email marketing platform for $20/month, won Best in Show at Jason Calacanis's LAUNCH Festival 2026, and secured backing from LAUNCH Fund. TopMail features an AI agent and developer API built for coding agents like Claude and Codex.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TopMail, an email marketing platform that offers unlimited sends and unlimited contacts for $20 per month, was named Best in Show at Jason Calacanis's LAUNCH Festival 2026 and received an investment from LAUNCH Fund. TopMail was selected from a field of 30 startups that pitched live on stage at the annual startup competition in San Francisco.

TopMail founder Nicholas Jarecki demonstrated the platform's AI agent live on stage, which wrote, designed, and prepared a complete email campaign in under 6 seconds from a single prompt. The demonstration showcased TopMail's approach to email marketing: eliminate complexity and let AI handle the work.

"Every email marketing platform charges more as you grow. The industry standard is per-subscriber pricing that punishes small businesses for building their list," said Nicholas Jarecki, founder of TopMail. "We built TopMail to be the opposite. Flat pricing, unlimited everything, and an API that AI coding agents can use out of the box."

A New Category: Email Marketing Built for AI Agents

TopMail is among the first email marketing platforms to ship a developer API and Node.js SDK designed specifically for AI coding agents like Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's Codex. The API enables agents to create campaigns, manage contacts, build automations, and trigger sends programmatically — without requiring a human to operate a dashboard.

Developer docs are available at api.topmail.so/coding-agents.

Key Features

Unlimited email sends and unlimited contacts for $20/month

AI agent that writes copy, designs emails, and builds flows from natural language

Developer-first REST API and Node.js SDK for coding agents

Shopify integration with one-click sync

99%+ email deliverability powered by Amazon SES

Free tier with 5,000 emails per month

About LAUNCH Festival

LAUNCH Festival is an annual startup pitch competition founded by Jason Calacanis in 2011. Previous graduates from the LAUNCH ecosystem include Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Fitbit, and Room 77. The 2026 event featured 30 startups focused on AI-enabled products and services.

About TopMail

TopMail is an email marketing platform for small businesses and developers that eliminates per-subscriber pricing. TopMail offers unlimited email sends, AI-powered campaign creation, and an API built for the next generation of AI coding agents. Founded by Nicholas Jarecki, TopMail is now available for use.

For more information, visit www.topmail.so.

Media Contact:

Nicholas Jarecki

Founder, TopMail

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nicholas Jarecki, TopMail, Inc., 1 3239924350, [email protected], topmail.so

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SOURCE TopMail, Inc.