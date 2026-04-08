Topsort Integrates Google Ad Manager to Maximize Retail Media Revenue from Every Impression

"Adding Google Ad Manager helps retailers capture more value from every impression by expanding advertiser demand without adding operational complexity." Post this

By integrating GAM Topsort partners can improve monetization by expanding advertiser demand beyond Topsort's core auction with ease. GAM immediately provides retailers access to additional external demand to fill their inventory.

"Retail media is becoming a core revenue driver for marketplaces," said Regina Ye, CEO of Topsort. "adding GAM ensures our customers can capture value from every impression, helping them improve yield, increase efficiency, and build a more resilient monetization strategy."

Maximize Revenue from Every Impression

Through this workflow, retail media teams can:

Expand demand beyond retail media: Tap into GAM open auction and direct deals, including non-endemic advertisers.

Improve overall monetization performance: Capture incremental revenue and strengthen yield across all your placements.

Built for the AI-Native Future of Retail Media: GAM integrates directly into existing retail media infrastructure, supporting fast deployment and minimal operational overhead.

The launch reinforces Topsort's mission to build AI-native retail media infrastructure that helps enterprise marketplaces maximize inventory value, scale monetization efficiently, and operate with greater control and transparency.

GAM is currently available and can be enabled for Topsort customers by request.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.topsort.com.

About Topsort

Topsort is an AI-native monetization infrastructure company with a mission to democratize walled garden ad technology into commerce-centric retail media infrastructure for retailers and advertisers worldwide. Today, Topsort provides monetization infrastructure to leading enterprises across more than 40 countries, including Coles, DoorDash, Woolworths, and Falabella.

Media Contact

Holly Zeng, Topsort, 1 0000000000, [email protected], https://www.topsort.com/

SOURCE Topsort