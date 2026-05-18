Topsort Launches TikTok Offsite Ads to Extend Commerce Media Beyond Onsite Placements

TikTok Offsite Ads reflects where commerce media is going: unified infrastructure connecting onsite and offsite discovery into one system. Post this

TikTok Offsite Ads extends Topsort's commerce media infrastructure into one of the world's largest discovery platforms, allowing marketplaces to manage onsite and TikTok offsite campaigns through the same catalog, campaign, and reporting infrastructure they already use today.

"Commerce discovery is increasingly happening outside the storefront, but most marketplace advertising systems were built only for onsite monetization," said Regina Ye, CEO of Topsort. "TikTok Offsite Ads reflects where commerce media is going: unified infrastructure that connects onsite and offsite discovery into one operational system."

Bring TikTok Into Your Commerce Media Infrastructure

TikTok Offsite Ads allows marketplaces and vendors to launch campaigns using workflows already familiar from onsite sponsored listings and other offsite programs inside Topsort.

Advertisers can:

Select all products or specific SKUs

Set budgets and campaign dates

Launch TikTok campaigns directly from Topsort

Use the same catalog infrastructure already powering marketplace retail media

Review SKU-level and campaign-level reporting through existing Topsort workflows

To simplify campaign creation, advertisers can also choose soundtrack styles including Relaxed instrumental, Upbeat electronic, and Minimal ambient, while Topsort automatically selects an appropriate instrumental track from TikTok's music library.

The launch extends Topsort's AI-native commerce media infrastructure into TikTok campaigns, helping marketplaces manage onsite and offsite monetization through the same catalog, campaign, reporting, and attribution workflows already used across their retail media programs. As marketplaces expand into social commerce and omnichannel discovery, they increasingly need infrastructure that can connect advertising surfaces without adding operational complexity.

TikTok Offsite Ads is available now for Topsort marketplace customers.

For more information or to request a demo, visit Topsort.

Media Contact

Holly Zeng, Topsort, [email protected], https://www.topsort.com/

SOURCE Topsort