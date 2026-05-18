Topsort Launches TikTok Offsite Ads to Extend Commerce Media Beyond Onsite Placements

New AI-native capability allows marketplaces to operationalize TikTok advertising through the same commerce media infrastructure already powering onsite retail media.
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Topsort, an AI-native commerce media infrastructure company powering marketplaces and retailers worldwide, today announced the launch of TikTok Offsite Ads, a new capability that enables marketplaces and vendors to launch TikTok campaigns directly from the Topsort platform.
As commerce discovery increasingly shifts beyond marketplace storefronts into short-form video and social feeds, marketplaces are looking for ways to extend retail media beyond onsite placements without creating disconnected advertiser workflows, fragmented attribution, or operational complexity.
TikTok Offsite Ads extends Topsort's commerce media infrastructure into one of the world's largest discovery platforms, allowing marketplaces to manage onsite and TikTok offsite campaigns through the same catalog, campaign, and reporting infrastructure they already use today.
"Commerce discovery is increasingly happening outside the storefront, but most marketplace advertising systems were built only for onsite monetization," said Regina Ye, CEO of Topsort. "TikTok Offsite Ads reflects where commerce media is going: unified infrastructure that connects onsite and offsite discovery into one operational system."
Bring TikTok Into Your Commerce Media Infrastructure
TikTok Offsite Ads allows marketplaces and vendors to launch campaigns using workflows already familiar from onsite sponsored listings and other offsite programs inside Topsort.
Advertisers can:
- Select all products or specific SKUs
- Set budgets and campaign dates
- Launch TikTok campaigns directly from Topsort
- Use the same catalog infrastructure already powering marketplace retail media
- Review SKU-level and campaign-level reporting through existing Topsort workflows
To simplify campaign creation, advertisers can also choose soundtrack styles including Relaxed instrumental, Upbeat electronic, and Minimal ambient, while Topsort automatically selects an appropriate instrumental track from TikTok's music library.
The launch extends Topsort's AI-native commerce media infrastructure into TikTok campaigns, helping marketplaces manage onsite and offsite monetization through the same catalog, campaign, reporting, and attribution workflows already used across their retail media programs. As marketplaces expand into social commerce and omnichannel discovery, they increasingly need infrastructure that can connect advertising surfaces without adding operational complexity.
TikTok Offsite Ads is available now for Topsort marketplace customers.
For more information or to request a demo, visit Topsort.
Media Contact
Holly Zeng, Topsort, [email protected], https://www.topsort.com/
SOURCE Topsort
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