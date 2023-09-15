TopSpot Internet Marketing Celebrates 20 Years of Connecting Businesses to their Customers

"When you work with companies and know you can make a difference, that's the special piece." - David Underwood, TopSpot President Tweet this

"I tell people with young kids that the days are long, but the years are short. I can probably apply that to TopSpot. We are very grateful and blown away by how we got here. Not only have we been a part of each other's lives professionally, but we've watched our families grow and became a family ourselves," says David Underwood, TopSpot President.

The agency recognizes the hard work and enthusiasm of its team, all with diverse backgrounds that provide unique perspectives that benefit both client partners and the company's culture. That culture was built on core values that have remained central to its hiring, onboarding, and day-to-day operations. Many Team Members have held positions across different departments as they have grown with the organization, gaining training and expertise for further professional growth.

TopSpot has also continued to invest in the Houston community and supports the industrial community across the US through partnerships and memberships with various associations.

"When you work with companies and know you can make a difference, that's the special piece. When you hear from them that you helped them through the 2008-2009 recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. We are much more than digital marketers; we don't just work on websites or create ads but develop strategies to support businesses and their growth. We are understanding a problem and then solving for that problem. That's been incredibly rewarding for all of us", says Underwood.

About TopSpot: TopSpot is a digital marketing agency in Houston, Texas. Their online marketing services include pay-per-click advertising and search engine optimization, provided as a single service or as an integrated digital marketing strategy. Additionally, TopSpot offers web design and development and analytics services.

