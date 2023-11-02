Torch Research Demonstrates Coaching's Impact Spreads Beyond the Individual to Teams and Organizations

Behavior change starts from within. But when we change, we signal to others around us to do the same. The ripple effect is the process by which we not only change ourselves, but whole teams and eventually organizations. Post this

Specifically, the research found:

When managers change as a result of coaching, direct reports change, too.

9 in 10 employees report developing new skills as a result of their manager being coached.

51% of respondents shared that their manager has helped encourage them to learn continuously (for ex: by encouraging a growth mindset).

67% of respondents agreed they're more likely to seek out opportunities to develop new skills.

More time spent in coaching drives an even stronger ripple effect.

The longer that a manager spent in coaching, the stronger the ripple effect was on their direct reports.

Compared to managers who had shorter coaching engagements, managers who were coached for seven months or more on average had a stronger impact on direct reports' work satisfaction, organizational commitment, positive attitude at work, and sense of psychological safety.

The coaching ripple effect can impact organization-level metrics.

Retention, promotion, and performance of direct reports are the measures most likely to be positively influenced by the ripple effect of coaching.

The analysis also explores how the ripple effect may work. It suggests that when managers adopt more positive attitudes as a result of coaching, those emotions can spread to other workers through emotional contagion (a theory that describes how our emotions inspire similar emotions in other people).

Study respondents also reported improved managerial communication as a result of coaching. Better communication can motivate employees by making them feel seen and heard. Overall, when managers become better leaders, they inspire changes in the workers around them as those workers feel more valued and recognized.

This study builds on other research which has found that culture is key to unlocking the positive benefits of coaching. When senior leaders build a supportive culture that reward positive leadership behaviors learned in coaching—such as active listening, asking questions, promoting inclusivity, and giving actionable, empathetic feedback—individuals are more likely to model those behaviors.

Cameron Yarbrough, Torch's CEO, said:

"Behavior change starts from within. But when we change, we signal to others around us to do the same. The ripple effect is the process by which we not only change ourselves, but whole teams and eventually organizations. While coaching is an investment in an individual's progress, it also yields big dividends for others around them. That said, managers won't necessarily try to become better at listening or delivering feedback if those behaviors aren't rewarded or valued organizationally. One powerful way to amplify the ripple effect is by creating a coaching culture inside your organization."

The Coaching Ripple Effect Research Methodology

This study used quantitative and qualitative data from 85 U.S. workers. The research was conducted online across 22 + industries and 2,500 + companies, with sizes ranging from 2 to 10,000 employees. In terms of demographics, all participants lived in the United States, 63% identified as white, 23% as Black or African American and 13% as Asian American. In terms of job roles, 46% were individual or senior contributors, i.e., professionals who contribute to a team or organization but do not manage others, 26% were managers or senior managers, and 27% were directors or had a role higher than Director level.

The survey questions and survey platform were developed in collaboration with the global research company Censuswide.

The core research question for this study was: When key people in an organization begin to behave differently as a result of coaching, what changes, if any, do their direct reports experience?

