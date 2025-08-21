Torchin Martel Orr LLC Attorneys Named to 2026 Best Lawyers in America List

Torchin Martel Orr LLC (TMO Law) is proud to announce that four of the firm's attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers in America for their excellence in Family Law, Mediation, and Collaborative Law. Among this esteemed group, Founding Partner David Torchin, Esq. received additional distinction as Lawyer of the Year in Family Law for Hackensack, New Jersey—an honor given to only one attorney per practice area in each region based on the highest overall peer feedback.

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TMO Law is a premier New Jersey-based divorce and family law firm offering comprehensive legal services in Arbitration, Mediation, and Collaborative Law. The firm's commitment to client-centered advocacy and legal excellence is reflected in this national recognition.

Attorneys Named to the 2026 Best Lawyers in America List – Paramus, NJ:

David Torchin, Esq. (Recognized in 2024–2026)

Collaborative Law: Family Law

Family Law

Family Law Mediation

Brian C. Martel, Esq. (Recognized in 2024–2026)

Family Law

Scott W. Orr, Esq. (Recognized in 2025–2026)

Family Law

Family Law Mediation

Emily R. Carstensen, Esq. (Recognized in 2024–2026)

Family Law

Lawyer of the Year – Hackensack, NJ:

David Torchin, Esq.

Family Law

Best Lawyers in America, published by Best Lawyers, is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. Recognition is based solely on detailed evaluations submitted by other top attorneys in the field. The Lawyer of the Year designation is awarded to attorneys who receive the highest overall peer-review scores in a specific practice area and geographic location, signifying unparalleled respect among colleagues.

To learn more about the legal services offered by TMO Law or to schedule a consultation, call 201-971-4866 or visit tmolawfirm.com. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, TMO Law serves clients throughout Bergen, Morris, Essex, and Hudson Counties, as well as the surrounding areas of northern New Jersey.

Media Contact

Scott Orr, Torchin Martel Orr LLC, 1 201-971-4866, [email protected], https://tmolawfirm.com/

SOURCE Torchin Martel Orr LLC