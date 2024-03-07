Torchin Martel Orr LLC Winner of "Best Law Firm" in the 2024 Best of Bergen Community's Choice Awards for second year in a row

Torchin Martel Orr LLC (TMO) is honored to announce that once again, TMO has been voted "Best Law Firm" in (201) Magazine's 2024 Best of Bergen Community's Choice Awards.

PARAMUS, N.J., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located in Paramus, Torchin Martel Orr LLC is a client-centered firm providing comprehensive representation, mediation, arbitration and collaborative law services in all aspects of divorce and Family Law throughout New Jersey.

With decades of collective experience, TMO works with clients to create a strategic and individualized approach based on each client's specific needs and circumstances, providing empathetic representation through one of life's most challenging experiences.

The Best of Bergen Community's Choice Awards poll is sponsored by the Official Community Choice Awards contest, which is conducted through the USA Today Network having publications in more than 100 regions nationwide. Readers nominate and vote for the best businesses in their locations, and this acknowledgement demonstrates TMO's commitment to providing clients with dedicated, compassionate and results-oriented family law services. For more information about what TMO can do for you or to schedule a consultation with one of our attorneys, please call 201-971-4866 or visit www.tmolawfirm.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Mucci, Torchin Martel Orr LLC, 1 201-971-4866, [email protected], https://tmolawfirm.com/

SOURCE Torchin Martel Orr LLC