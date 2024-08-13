TorchStone Global Ranks 2,074 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

For the Third Time, TorchStone Global Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2,074 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 252 Percent
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TorchStone Global has earned another ranking on the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America, with three-year revenue growth of 252 percent. Listed at number 2,074, this is the second consecutive year and the third time in six years that TorchStone has been recognized among the list of honorees. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.
"We are deeply honored to have earned our place on the Inc. 5000 list for a third time. This remarkable achievement reflects how well our team is working together in our mission to deliver best-in-class protective intelligence and security solutions that empower high-profile people and organizations to avoid risk," said Frank Rodman, Cofounder and President of TorchStone. "This recognition is a testament to the trust and confidence that our clients have placed in us to help them recognize and defend against evolving threats. As we continue to grow, we are determined to set new standards of excellence and lead the way in transforming the security industry."
TorchStone's team is led by seasoned professionals with a strong bias for action and demonstrated success in the protective security and threat analysis industry. Taking advantage of their deep ties to the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service, FBI, U.S. Secret Service, U.K. Diplomatic Protection Group and the U.S. military community, TorchStone provides managed professional security services, proactive guidance and personal protection to high-profile individuals, families, corporations, nonprofits, professional sports leagues, athletes, and entertainers. The company has resilient, geographically dispersed capabilities with full-time employees operating in over twenty metropolitan areas in six countries, and they continue to grow and scale to meet the needs of a diversified client base.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 208 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
