TorchStone Global Ranks 2,074 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

For the Third Time, TorchStone Global Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2,074 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 252 Percent

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TorchStone Global has earned another ranking on the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America, with three-year revenue growth of 252 percent. Listed at number 2,074, this is the second consecutive year and the third time in six years that TorchStone has been recognized among the list of honorees. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.