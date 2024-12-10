Torigen Launches Specialty Pathology Service To Deliver Expert Cancer Diagnoses For Pets

Torigen's New Specialty Pathology Service Deliver Answers from Experts in Treating Pets with Cancer

FARMINGTON, Conn., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Torigen Pharmaceuticals, recognized for pioneering cancer immunotherapy in veterinary medicine with its personalized cancer vaccine, today announced the launch of Torigen Specialty Pathology, a new service to support veterinarians with fast, clear, and expert cancer diagnostics for pets. With Torigen Specialty Pathology, clinics now have a direct pathway to accurate and timely pathology insights, helping veterinarians make the best possible decisions for animals and their families facing a challenging diagnosis.

Veterinarians using Torigen Specialty Pathology can now get fast, expert-reviewed diagnostic results within 3-to-5 days. The service is built to be as straightforward as possible for veterinarians across the country already submitting tumor samples into Torigen. By launching a pathology service, Torigen will provide easy-to-read reports that are delivered online and easily accessed through its new customer portal. Importantly, clients won't experience the frustration of the price-haggling or long-term contract negotiations that are experienced when working with large labs. Torigen's no-contract, flexible, user-friendly service meets the needs of veterinary clinics of any size and ensures that cancer immunotherapy can remain an option for pets after a diagnosis.

"We know how difficult a cancer diagnosis can be for pets, their families, and the veterinarians caring for them," said Ashley Kalinauskas, CEO and Co-Founder of Torigen Pharmaceuticals. "Torigen Specialty Pathology is now available to help veterinarians provide pets with the best care possible, quickly and confidently. With our new service, we are also able to build the bridge from diagnostics to therapeutics and accumulate all data and information in one place to ensure that we can continue to advance the veterinary industry."

Torigen Specialty Pathology takes a unique approach by integrating state-of-the-art digital imaging with a skilled team of pathologists and oncologists. This combination allows veterinarians to receive not just a diagnosis, but a full picture of each case. Clear, actionable reports empower clinics to make treatment decisions that suit each pet's individual needs, ensuring that care is both personalized and effective.

Dr. Derick Whitley, Chief Pathology Officer at Torigen and one of the foremost pathology experts in oncology and dermatopathology, added, "With Torigen Specialty Pathology, veterinarians now have access to a dedicated team focused on delivering precise, clinically relevant information. We're here to work alongside veterinarians, providing expertise and support at each stage of the cancer care journey."

Highlights of the Torigen Specialty Pathology:

Expert Analysis and Accessibility. With a team of expert anatomic pathologists and oncologists, Torigen delivers precise diagnoses that are accessible to practices of all sizes. Our oncologists are available for consultation to help navigate the challenges of tough cancer cases.

3-to-5 Day Turnaround Time. Our efficient process ensures results within an average of 3-to-5 days, enabling treatment to move forward quickly.

Commitment to Diagnosis. We're dedicated to delivering definitive answers to support optimal care plans, with a firm commitment to diagnostic accuracy.

Clean, Clear Reports. Our pathology reports are designed for clarity, offering direct, actionable insights to support timely treatment decisions.

Integrated Immunotherapy. Alongside diagnostics, if the tumor is submitted to Torigen non-formalin fixed, we enable the ability to offer Torigen's personalized cancer immunotherapy, enabling a seamless transition from diagnosis to targeted care.

Torigen aims to redefine the cancer process for companion animals. For veterinarians and pet owners, this represents a new chapter in accessible, compassionate cancer care.

For additional information on how Torigen Specialty Pathology can benefit your clinic, please visit https://www.torigen.com/.

