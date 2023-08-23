Tormach, US-Based CNC Machine and Industrial Robot Manufacturer, Earns Prestigious Inc. 5000 List Recognition

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have continually pushed the boundaries of innovation to deliver affordable and accessible CNC machine and robot technology to schools, hobbyists, researchers, small businesses, and industry partners." Tweet this

Tormach, a leading innovator in CNC machine manufacturing, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the highly esteemed Inc. 5000 list for 2023. This remarkable achievement showcases Tormach's dedication to excellence, innovation, and sustained growth in the ever-evolving manufacturing industry.

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, ranks the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Tormach's inclusion in this prestigious list reaffirms its position as a market leader, demonstrating its commitment to providing cutting-edge CNC machining solutions and exceptional customer service.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine and to join the ranks of the nation's most successful and dynamic companies," said Daniel Rogge, Chief Executive Officer of Tormach. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have continually pushed the boundaries of innovation to deliver affordable and accessible CNC machine and robot technology to schools, hobbyists, researchers, small businesses, and industry partners."

Tormach's journey to the Inc. 5000 list has been marked by a series of milestones in recent years, including successful launches such as PathPilot Hub, Tormach's cloud-based version of its free control software, the 1100MX CNC Mill and the ZA6 Industrial Robot . With a focus on empowering machinists, researchers, educators, and small manufacturers, Tormach has consistently provided accessible and affordable solutions that drive creativity, efficiency, and productivity.

Darcy Johnson, Chief Financial Officer of Tormach, also commented on this significant achievement, saying, "Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list reflects not only our company's financial growth but also the strategic business decisions we've made to drive our expansion including the recent acquisition of Insofos, a manufacturing, engineering services and consulting firm based in Mexico."

Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list underscores Tormach's commitment to fostering growth, not only within the company but also in the communities it serves. Tormach remains dedicated to creating jobs, fostering talent, and contributing to the advancement of manufacturing technology.

"We believe that our success is tied to the success of our customers and the broader manufacturing ecosystem," added Daniel Rogge. "As we celebrate this milestone, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower individuals, schools, and businesses with the machining tools they need to shape the future."

More about Tormach:

Located in Madison, Wisconsin USA, Tormach Inc., a 100% employee-owned company, is dedicated to providing exceptionally engineered products, technical support, and customer service at the lowest possible cost. Our focus is to help our customers realize goals in CNC by providing tools and resources to help transform concepts into real products.

Whether you are involved in research and development, education, short run production, or simply an entrepreneur with an idea, Tormach small CNC products will allow you to make what you need easier, quicker, and more affordably. For more information, visit www.Tormach.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

