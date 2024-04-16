Tornado, a New Compact Savonius Wind Turbine, Launches on Indiegogo

The double effect of using wind power is realized in the turbine -- the best source of green energy

VIENNA, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoWa Lab has launched an Indiegogo campaign for its Tornado Wind Turbine that features the first use of a portable Savonius turbine to generate energy for outdoor enthusiasts who need to recharge devices.

Tornado Turbine is a Savonius turbine with a dome, and the world's first portable turbine that uses wind power twice. The horizontal airflow turns the turbine blades and is redirected by the dome, while the downward airflow pushes the blades further. This functionality increases productivity.

The vertical rotating blades allow the turbine to produce energy in any wind direction and at a wind speed even 5 km/h (3 mph), with the maximum possible wind speed of 70 km/h (43 mph).

A wide range of wind speeds allows the Tornado Turbine to generate energy under any weather conditions. Given the IP65 weather resistance, the turbine operation is limited only by heavy rain.

"We are asked what to do if there is no wind?" said Thomas Meunier, Director of Product Engineering. "We answer that Tornado Turbine can produce power if you spin it using the included Hand Crank. Two minutes of Hand Crank rotating is enough to charge the phone and make a few important calls."

The generated energy is stored in the built-in 12,000mAh Li-ion battery, allowing Tornado Turbine to be used as a power bank. The battery can be charged in three ways: wind power, hand crank rotation, or a home power supply. Michael Mays, director of production, emphasized that when ordering a Tornado Turbine, customers can choose various plug charger standards included in the package: European, American, British, or Australian.

Tornado Turbines are irreplaceable for long journeys, trips, and off-grid living, and can be used in emergencies. The large capacity of the built-in battery and three USB charging ports allow users to charge several devices simultaneously.

Tornado Turbine is one of the quietest on the market, with no more than 10 dB, making it undetectable when sitting near it. Its light weight of 712 g (1.57 lbs) and collapsible design make it easy to transport and store. The device can also be used inside by installing it in a corner.

The turbine is installed easily and simply within a few minutes. It also requires no maintenance to generate energy from wind. The operating temperature of the turbine, -10-40°C / 14-104°F, allows it to be used almost all year round.

An important feature of Tornado Turbine is its ability to be attached to a stationary object—a building, balcony, pipe, tree branch, fence, etc. Users can additionally order special mounting systems on the company's Indiegogo page.

The turbine is on sale at an early bird price of 99 euros, 47 percent lower than the retail price. Tornado Turbine is ready for production, with deliveries scheduled for July 2024.

For more information, visit the company's Indiegogo page.

Media Contact

Muriel Willems, SoWa Lab, 43 6789070314706, [email protected], https://sowalab.com/

SOURCE SoWa Lab