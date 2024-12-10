Toronto Bus Co. Ltd. (TBCL) Acquires "All About Toronto" & "All About Niagara" local Step-on-guide and local tour service

This acquisition strengthens our commitment to providing clients with extraordinary travel experiences by pairing our robust transportation solutions with the deep local knowledge and passion. Post this

"We're thrilled to bring All About Toronto and All About Niagara under the TBCL umbrella," said Andrew Gendi, President of TBCL "This acquisition strengthens our commitment to providing clients with extraordinary travel experiences by pairing our robust transportation solutions with the deep local knowledge and passion that All About Toronto and All About Niagara have developed over decades. Together, we're positioned to offer an unmatched level of service that's both comprehensive and heartfelt."

Kevin Sturdy, President of All About Toronto and All About Niagara, expressed similar enthusiasm. "Joining forces with TBCL is a natural fit that benefits our clients tremendously," said Sturdy. "Our dedicated team of tour guides has always been passionate about sharing the beauty and stories of Toronto and Niagara, and now, backed by TBCL's expansive fleet and resources, we can enrich our client experiences even further.

This partnership allows us to enhance our services while keeping our authentic local spirit alive."

About TBCL

Since its founding in 2001, TBCL has been a leader in corporate and group transportation solutions in Toronto, with one of the GTA's most diverse, modern fleets. Known for prioritizing safety and customer satisfaction, TBCL serves a wide range of client needs across Ontario.

About "All About Toronto" and "All About Niagara"

With over three decades of history, All About Toronto and All About Niagara have become synonymous with high-quality guided tours, led by knowledgeable and enthusiastic guides who celebrate Canada's unique culture, history, and natural beauty.

Our teams at both TBCL and All About Toronto and Niagara look forward to delivering enhanced travel experiences. For inquiries, bookings, and support, please continue to contact us through our usual channels.

Media Contact: Andrew Gendi, Toronto Bus Company Ltd., 1 416.945.3436, [email protected], tbcl.ca

