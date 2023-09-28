Toronto Content Creators Celebrated Mid-Autumn Festival In Suzhou Style With Destination-Sponsored Cooking Class

Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism showcased mooncakes and more to Canadian travel enthusiasts

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, September 14, the Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism joined with Toronto Blogger Collective to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival during a members-only mooncake cooking class and Suzhou-inspired festive feast prepared by Certified Master Chef Oliver Li.

At Cirillo's Culinary Academy in the historic St. Lawrence Market District, the bloggers were transported to the local kitchens of Suzhou. They were greeted with a cup of Biluochun Tea, which is cultivated near Taihu Lake, before learning how to make a traditional Suzhou-style savory mooncake step-by-step from Chef Li and his team. Other festive dishes that made an appearance included fried shrimp with Biluochun tea, braised duck legs with soy sauce, traditional red sweet sauce braised pork belly, crab meat tofu, mung bean sweet soup with mint, and osmanthus scented sweet taro mooncakes.

During the event, traditional Suzhou cuisine was used as a point of interest to open up conversations about other notable aspects of Suzhou, like its illustrious silk making culture, performing arts like Kunqu and Pingtan, classical Chinese gardens, and more. Attendees responded by sharing their experiences on social media using the hashtag #SuzhouInTO, reaching an audience of more than 100,000.

"Learning the art of crafting mooncakes, a cherished symbol of Suzhou's rich gastronomic heritage and an integral part of Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, was a delicious way to showcase Suzhou's rich culture," said Ashley Norman of PTG Consulting, who attended the event on behalf of Suzhou. "It showcased how food has the power to unite us across borders, reminding us that in every bite, there is a story to be savored."

For more information about this event, visit the destination's social channels or search #SuzhouInTO.

About Suzhou

For more than 2,500 years, Suzhou has been known as a center of arts and culture. Intellectuals, artists, and high profile public figures have long been drawn to the city's romantic canals and stunning classical gardens, nine of which have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Performing arts including the Kunqu Opera and Pingtan storytelling originated in Suzhou, and the city is also important to the design and fashion worlds as a center for silk making and embroidery. In addition to its arts and culture, Suzhou is home to plentiful natural areas that allow for boundless outdoor activities. Visitors seeking Suzhou's modern side will find five-star hotels, the iconic Lake Jinji, limitless shopping, and China's largest overwater Ferris Wheel in the upscale and contemporary SIP District. Each year, millions of tourists travel to Suzhou to experience the destination's more than 400 attractions, ranging from pagodas and temples to historical districts and world-class museums.

Suzhou is located in the center of the Yangtze River Delta, approximately 60 miles west of Shanghai. Suzhou is easily accessible via direct air service from North America and Europe to Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG.) and is well connected with nearby cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Nanjing by frequent high speed trains.

For more information on Suzhou, visit TravelToSuzhou.com, and follow the destination on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Kathleen Leslie, Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, 1 949-999-9428, [email protected], https://ptgconsulting.com/

SOURCE Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism